Technology News

Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report

In India, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices have gone up from Rs. 499 to Rs. 549 per month.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 June 2023 12:08 IST
Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report

Photo Credit: Xbox

The Xbox Series S prices are not being adjusted

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass for console goes up from Rs. 349 to Rs. 379 monthly
  • Xbox Series X is already overpriced in India, costing Rs. 55,990
  • The US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia are not getting a price hike

Xbox Game Pass subscriptions around the world are getting a price hike, starting next month. As per The Verge, Microsoft's new prices will be visible to newcomers, starting July 6, though if you're already subscribed on a yearly basis, the changes won't take effect until the membership ends. In India, the Game Pass Ultimate pricing has gone up from Rs. 499 to Rs. 549, in what the company describes as an adjustment to ‘reflect the competitive conditions in each market.' Meanwhile, Game Pass for console sees a minor price hike — Rs. 349 to Rs. 379 monthly. Additionally, the company will be raising prices for its Xbox Series X console in select markets, from August onwards.

The report does not mention any pricing changes for PC Game Pass, which means that it will likely maintain its Rs. 349 per month price. While in most regions, this would be the first time Xbox Game Pass goes through any pricing changes, India had already seen a heavy reduction in early last year across all its plans. Back in April, Game Pass membership codes were finally made available at retail, as digital codes available to purchase from Amazon India. These codes are a bit cheaper when compared to buying from Microsoft's official website since no additional taxes are levied. You'll get it for MRP. For the uninitiated, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership grants access to hundreds of high-quality games on both console and PC, an EA Play membership, and Xbox Live Gold that allows for online multiplayer.

“We've held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, said in a prepared statement to The Verge. From August 1, Xbox Series X prices will go up in most countries — besides the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia — to match the price hike Sony brought to its PS5 consoles, last year. The Series X is already overpriced in India, as it is — Rs. 55,990 — so for now, it's unclear whether this upcoming price increase applies here. The report does not mention the Asian region, either. In most European markets, the current-gen console will now cost EUR 549.99 (about Rs. 49,500), while in the UK, it will be listed at GBP 479.99 (about Rs. 50,200). In Canada, the console will now cost $649.99 (about Rs. 40,500) and in Australia, it'll be listed at $799.99 (about Rs. 36,000).

The lower-end Xbox Series S prices will not see any changes, though it's worth noting that in India, that console had already received a hike, earlier this year, now costing Rs. 39,990. At launch in 2020, the console was listed at Rs. 34,900. In October, Xbox Game Studios CEO Phil Spencer hinted that the current prices for the Xbox consoles would not hold forever and that some changes would surely be on the way. Those changes seem to be finally taking shape.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Really powerful
  • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
  • Reduced loading times
  • Great backward compatibility
  • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • Network transfer feature
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
  • Proprietary storage expansion
  • No rechargeable battery with controller
  • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 3
Weight 4.45kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox, xbox game pass, xbox series x, xbox series x price hike, xbox series s, xbox series x price, xbox series x price in india, xbox game pass price hike, xbox game pass ultimate price in india, xbox game pass price, microsoft
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
US Needs 'Comprehensive Legislation' to Address AI Risks, Says Senate Majority Leader Schumer
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Check Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra to Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  5. Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Spotted on Retailer Site Ahead of Debut
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  8. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  10. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
#Latest Stories
  1. EU 'Enforcer' Visits Meta, Twitter to Check Readiness as New Online Content Rules Loom
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Wallpapers and Colour Options Leak, Revealing Brand-New Finishes: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased via Amazon; Dimensity 1080 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  4. Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features
  5. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out With Zero-Day Vulnerability Fixes Alongside New macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates
  6. Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report
  7. US Needs 'Comprehensive Legislation' to Address AI Risks, Says Senate Majority Leader Schumer
  8. Redmi 12C With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $30,000 Mark First Time in Six Weeks, Most Altcoins Climb Up Price Ladder
  10. Australian Watchdog Says Twitter Top Platform for Online Hate, Demands Explanation as Company Faces Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.