Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says

Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says

Microsoft has offered to sign a legally binding consent decree with the FTC to provide Call of Duty games to rivals including Sony for a decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 January 2023 11:41 IST
Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft argues that the takeover deal would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike

Highlights
  • Microsoft is looking to complete its $69 billion takeover of Activision
  • The US FTC has asked a judge to block the transaction
  • Microsoft says it has agreed to make concessions over antitrust concerns

There are no "substantive" settlement discussions under way between US President Joe Biden's administration and Microsoft to resolve a legal dispute over the Xbox maker's $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,900 crore) bid for games maker Activision Blizzard, a Federal Trade Commission attorney said on Tuesday.

The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the transaction in early December, arguing it would give Microsoft's Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony's PlayStation out in the cold.

FTC attorney James Weingarten, speaking in a brief telephonic pretrial hearing, said there were no "substantive" settlement discussions between the two sides under way.

Microsoft argues that the deal would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike, offering to sign a legally binding consent decree with the FTC to provide Call of Duty games to rivals including Sony for a decade.

The case reflects the muscular approach to antitrust enforcement being taken by the administration of US President Joe Biden. But antitrust experts say the FTC faces an uphill battle to convince a judge to block the deal, because of the voluntary concessions offered by Microsoft to allay fears it could dominate the gaming market.

Michael Chappell, the FTC administrative law judge, will rule on the deal after hearings set for August 2023. Either side can then appeal to the same FTC commissioners who voted to bring the challenge, and then to a U.S. appeals court.

The deal faces scrutiny in the European Union which is to decide by March 23 whether to clear or block the deal.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision, FTC, Call of Duty, Antitrust, Activision Blizzard
Apple iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM In Development: Jeff Pu
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022

Related Stories

Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. iPhone 15 Pro May Get Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM: Jeff Pu
  8. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  9. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  10. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM In Development: Jeff Pu
  3. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Hands-on Video Suggests Design, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
  4. BTC, ETH Reel-In Profits, Most Altcoins See Gains for Second Consecutive Day
  5. Twitter to Expand Types of Political Ads Permitted on Platform After 2019 Global Ban
  6. Vivo Y53t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021
  8. Google Alleges CCI Copied Parts of EU Ruling Against Firm on Android Abuse
  9. CES 2023: Asus ROG Gaming Laptops, Desktops Refreshed With Latest Intel, AMD, Nvidia Hardware
  10. GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Launched, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs Announced at CES 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.