iPhone 15 series is several months away in terms of an official announcement from Apple. However, the Cupertino, California-based giant's purported next-in-line flagship smartphone series is being subjected to rumours. According to a research note by the analyst Jeff Pu of Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, the next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models, that could include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, may feature entirely new features that haven't been seen before.

According to a report by MacRumors that cites tech analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 series, could feature a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM. Jeff Pu reportedly penned his predictions for iPhone 15 Pro models in a research note for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.

In terms of display, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could feature 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max could sport 6.7-inch screens, added Jeff Pu. The analyst also tipped that the Pro models on the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a titanium frame body, solid-state volume toggle, and power buttons with haptic feedback driven by two additional taptic engines.

Furthermore, the research note reportedly also suggests that the Pro moniker iPhone 15 models could feature 8GB RAM. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models launched with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of processors, Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be powered by an A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come equipped with an A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM, reportedly added the research note.

He has also tipped all iPhone 15 models to feature a USB Type-C port and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G and LTE connectivity. An earlier tip had also suggested USB Type-C ports on iPhone 15 models.

An earlier report citing an Apple component supplier had also suggested that the purported iPhone 15 Pro models could feature solid-state buttons.

Meanwhile, a design leak had tipped the iPhone 15 to feature titanium chassis with a rounded back and curved rear edges.

iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been tipped to feature USB Type-C for improved transfer speeds.

The purported next-generation flagship smartphone series from Apple has also been tipped to feature state-of-the-art image sensor developed by Sony's Nagasaki plant. The image sensor has been tipped to feature double the saturation signal level in each pixel than conventional sensors.

However, it is important to note that Apple has not made any official confirmations regarding the iPhone 15 series. The Cupertino, California-based company has traditionally been seen announcing its flagship iPhone series for the year in the month of September, and the same could be expected for 2023 in regards to the purported iPhone 15 series.

