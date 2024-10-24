Monster Hunter Wilds will get an Open Beta Test next week across all platforms, Capcom confirmed Wednesday. The open beta period will last from October 31 to November 3 for players on PC (Steam), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. PlayStation Plus members will get early access to the Open Beta Test starting October 28, the publisher said. The open beta will feature an early section of the action-RPG, which will include character creation, a story trial and a monster hunt.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test Announced

Capcom said that the Open Beta Test for Monster Hunter Wilds will be online-only and feature cross-play across platforms. “The purpose of this test is to allow players to experience a limited portion of Monster Hunter Wilds and also to verify various technical aspects such as network load and overall operation prior to the game's full release,” the publisher said in its announcement.

In the open beta, players will be able to access the full character creation menu that will be present in the full version of the game at launch. Players will be able to customise their characters as many times as they like during the test. Capcom said that open beta testers will be able to carry over their character creation data into the full version of the game. The character creation menu will let players create their own Hunter and their Palico feline companion.

Beta testers will also be able to experience the opening cutscene and the Chatacabra hunt that provides a basic tutorial for combat. Additionally, the open beta will also include the Doshaguma hunt, where players must defeat the alpha of the Doshaguma pack. During the mission, testers will be able to explore the location on their Seikret mount and switch between two different weapon types.

During both quests, players can use an SOS flare to play with other players online or request up to three NPC Support Hunters to join your hunting party. Capcom said that multiplayer will feature crossplay support during the open beta.

Players who take part in the Open Beta Test will also receive bonus items that can be claimed in the full version of the game.

Open Beta Test Timings

For PlayStation Plus subscribers, the Open Beta Test begins Monday, October 28 at 8pm PT (Tuesday, October 9 at 8.30am IST). The early access phase of the open beta will last till Wednesday, October 30 at 7:59pm PT (Thursday, October 31 at 8:29am IST).

For all other players on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, the open beta kicks off on Thursday, October 31 at 8pm PT (Friday, November 1 at 8.30am IST) and ends on Sunday, November 3 at 6:59pm PTI (Monday, November 4 at 8.29am IST – adjusted for daylight savings).

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 28, 2025. The game is currently up for pre-order on all supported platforms.