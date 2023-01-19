Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • NetEase Declines Activision Blizzard’s Offer to Extend Partnership for Publishing in China

NetEase Declines Activision Blizzard’s Offer to Extend Partnership for Publishing in China

NetEase said the proposal was ‘commercially illogical,’ urging the US firm to look for a new publishing partner.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2023 13:28 IST
NetEase Declines Activision Blizzard’s Offer to Extend Partnership for Publishing in China

Photo Credit: Twitter/NetEase_Global

NetEase co-developed Diablo Immortal (pictured) with Blizzard Entertainment

Highlights
  • Blizzard said in November that it would end its partnership with NetEase
  • The partnership was seen as one of the most lucrative in video games
  • The companies had been unable to agree on key terms of cooperation

Chinese games publisher NetEase said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the US game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was “commercially illogical” and accused the US firm of “seeking a divorce but still remaining attached,” in a rare public display of acrimony between the two gaming giants. Blizzard said in November that it would end its 14-year partnership with NetEase — sending shockwaves across the industry, as the partnership was widely seen as one of the most lucrative in video games.

The companies had been unable to agree on key terms of cooperation, and hits such as World of Warcraft will not be available in China, the world's largest gaming market, from January 23.

NetEase said Blizzard reached out last week with an offer to extend the partnership for six months but also made it clear that it would not stop negotiating with other potential partners.

“Considering the non-reciprocity, unfairness, and other strict conditions attached to the cooperation, the parties could not reach an agreement in the end,” China's second-largest gaming company said in a statement.

The exact sticking points that soured the deal, which started in 2008 and was renewed in 2019, remain unclear.

A person close to Blizzard said the dispute that scuttled the renewal revolved around commercial terms rather than data issues as some media had reported.

The person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said NetEase had proposed to make structural changes to the partnership that would affect Blizzard's control over its intellectual property (IP).

In its statement, late on Tuesday, NetEase said it had never requested control over IP from Blizzard or any other partners as a publishing company over the past 14 years.

“Any usage and licensing of Blizzard's IP were done in accordance with contract terms and with Blizzard's consent and approval,” it said.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With the demise of their partnership, Blizzard is currently without a Chinese publisher. Unlike other countries, foreign gaming companies typically need a Chinese publisher before they can release games in China.

NetEase rose to become a gaming giant partly by publishing Blizzard's games in China. It has since accelerated its own game development capability, with in-house games now accounting for more than 60 percent of revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netease, activision blizzard, world of warcraft, china
Redmi A1 Variant With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Surfaces on US FCC Certification Website: Report
Apple TV+ Original Series Slate for Early 2023 Announced: Ted Lasso Returns for Third Season
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

NetEase Declines Activision Blizzard’s Offer to Extend Partnership for Publishing in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. New IT Rules Seek to Remove Social Media Posts Deemed 'Fake' by Government
  8. Nokia C12 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Launched, Check Price
  9. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Debuts in India
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Pops Up in Geekbench Listing, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. MiCA Crypto Law for EU Members Delayed by Up to 18 Months: All Details
  2. That '90s Show, Sequel to Popular Series That ‘70s Show, Now Streaming on Netflix: Details
  3. NetEase Declines Activision Blizzard’s Offer to Extend Partnership for Publishing in China
  4. Apple Could Roll Out iOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 Updates for iPhone, Apple Watch Users Next Week: All Details
  5. Apple TV+ Original Series Slate for Early 2023 Announced: Ted Lasso Returns for Third Season
  6. Redmi A1 Variant With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Surfaces on US FCC Certification Website: Report
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut: Report
  8. Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 Price Point After Days of Rallying, Losses Hit Most Altcoins
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Spotted on Official Website; Could Launch as OnePlus 11R in India: Report
  10. Amazon to Cut Jobs in US, Canada, Costa Rica as Part of Mass Layoffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.