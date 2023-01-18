Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2 Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members

The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members

Naughty Dog’s remake features the same story as the original 2013 PS3 game, while adding a host of technical upgrades.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 10:08 IST
The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members

Photo Credit: PlayStation

A PC version of The Last of Us Part I is coming this May

Highlights
  • It is being offered to celebrate The Last of Us series’ premiere
  • The PS5 remake runs at 4K 60fps at dynamic settings; 30fps native
  • PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscription starts at Rs. 849 per month

The Last of Us Part I is now available as a two-hour free trial on the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium plan. The PS5 remake of the popular Naughty Dog game is being offered to mark the release of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led The Last of Us series. The first episode of the HBO show came out Sunday in the US and dropped on Disney+ Hotstar in India on Monday morning. Billed as a faithful reproduction of the original 2013 PS3 game — which in itself got a PS4 remaster in 2014 — Naughty Dog's “remake” weaves the same emotional journey of the grizzled loner Joel and teenager Ellie through a post-apocalyptic American landscape, whilst adding a host of improvements on the technical front.

The title, which is currently exclusive to the PS5, costs Rs. 4,999 for the full experience — a bit on the pricier end, especially if you've played the original or the PS4 remaster. This two-hour trial period, however, should be enough time to test the waters and make a well-informed decision on whether the upgrades are worth it, at full price. As for the visual benefits, The Last of Us Part I on the PS5 plays at 4K resolution, offering native 30fps framerate, and smooth 60fps at dynamic settings. The DualSense controller's haptic feedback and trigger effects are also a neat addition. Additionally, character models have been overhauled to mimic those present in the game's polarising, gory sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Enemy AI feels smarter, flying bullets can now rip through environmental objects, and it also includes a “permadeath” mode for the masochists out there.

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 Review: Absolutely Gorgeous, but Overpriced

A PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscription starts at Rs. 849 per month, offering seamless multiplayer across both PS4 and PS5, access to a monthly catalogue of free games, cloud storage, game trails, and a package of timeless PS Classics titles. Earlier this month, Sony unveiled nine new entries, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers, which included titles ranging from hack-and-slasher Devil May Cry 5, the narrative-driven episodic Life is Strange, and the co-op zombie-hunting survival game Back 4 Blood, among others.

Despite being a remake, The Last of Us Part I was nominated for the ‘Innovation in Accessibility' category at The Game Awards 2022, losing out to God of War Ragnarök. The former hosted 60-plus accessibility options, geared towards players suffering from visual, auditory, and motor challenges. A PC version of The Last of Us Part I was expected to launch “very soon” after its PS5 release — in August — though it seems Naughty Dog is taking its sweet time with it. The PC version is slated to drop March 3 on both Steam and Epic Games Store.

A two-hour free trial of The Last of Us Part I is currently available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers — memberships start at Rs. 849 per month. The standard edition of the game costs Rs. 4,999, exclusively on the PS5.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
The Last of Us

The Last of Us

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, the last of us part i, the last of us part 1, the last of us part i free trial, the last of us remake, naughty dog, ps plus, playstation 5, ps5, ps plus deluxe, playstation plus
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Microsoft to Cut 5 Percent of Workforce Affecting Thousands of Employees: Report
Featured video of the day
CES and Auto Expo 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Confirms It Intentionally Blocked Access for Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot, Twitterrific
  2. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  4. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  6. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  7. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
  8. Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise Ink Deal With Maharashtra Government to Set Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  9. India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch
  10. Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.