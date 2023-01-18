Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements

VGC’s development source claims that the battle pass will be focused on cosmetic items only.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 13:21 IST
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements

Photo Credit: Rocksteady Studios

Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark are included as playable characters

Highlights
  • The source claims that skill upgrades can get ridiculously overpowered
  • The game can be played in both online co-op and solo mode with AI
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases May 26

A screenshot from the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has leaked online, and it confirms the game features a battle pass system. The image, which was originally posted to 4Chan, was based on a recent test build and revealed menu elements that aligned with a live service title. VGC corroborated the information via an unnamed development source, who affirmed that while a battle pass is indeed planned for the upcoming Rocksteady Studios title, it will purely be focused on skins and other cosmetic items.

The leaked Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League start menu looks similar to Gotham Knights' in terms of how the various options are positioned on the screen. The top features a row of selections, which includes the aforementioned battle pass, a store, a codex to keep track of in-depth lore, assignable talents and loadouts, and a squad selector. Since the game functions on a four-player co-op system, it would make sense for the Squad option to help switch/ pick between the four lead characters of Task Force X — Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark.

The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023

But, underneath that row lies an icon which appears to be an in-game currency system. VGC's source, however, denied that speculation, noting that it was simply XP earned by playing the game, which can further be dumped into skill trees to power up your characters. That said, they also assured that our band of volatile misfits won't be underpowered, which generally implies less grinding for upgrades. “You don't start off debuffed and weak,” the source told VGC. “You just start off great and can get ridiculous, like Arkham Knight's Batman.”

For the uninitiated, Rocksteady Studios' previous venture, Batman: Arkham Knight, was primarily based on freeflow combat and takedowns, which eventually spread out into special movesets unlocked via a skill tree. The idea was to encourage a more variety-driven playstyle, rather than having players button-mash their way through the game. The story could very well be completed regardless of whether you purchased those upgrades. Think of it as added flair that would also help ease the playthrough.

The left-hand side of the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League menu features the missions you could undertake, ranging from the story mode, a chapter selection, a difficulty modifier, and a matchmaking tool, presumably meant to search for players to fill the lobby. While the developer hasn't revealed much about the upcoming title, it confirmed previously that the game could be played in solo mode as well, with your squad members controlled by bots — as seen in the screenshot. The start menu also features a ‘Game Mode' option, which could possibly contain missions dedicated to farming easy XP.

Going for a live service route akin to Marvel's Avengers (2020) is a bold move, given how quickly the fanbase turned against it. Since this leak, fans haven't been silent about their distaste for the included elements, which as mentioned before, align with a live-service model. Given Rocksteady Studios' track record, players were expecting to see a strong narrative-driven experience based on Batman's ethos, which simply adds some online functionalities for good measure. However, the leak seems to suggest otherwise.

Late last year, Rocksteady Studios' co-founders and studio heads Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker left the company. “With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League nearly finished, they have both decided to leave Rocksteady at the end of 2022 and will begin a new adventure in gaming,” a letter from David Haddad, President, WB Games stated at the time. “We have the utmost respect and gratitude for Jamie and Sefton and wish them all the best in their new endeavour, and like many fans, we look forward to what they do next.”

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is slated to release May 26, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It will feature the legendary Kevin Conroy's final voice-acting performance as Batman. Conroy, whose voice became synonymous with the Caped Crusader, sadly passed away in November, following a short battle with cancer.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Batman: Arkham
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: suicide squad game, suicide squad kill the justice league, suicide squad kill the justice league leak, suicide squad kill the justice league battle pass, suicide squad kill the justice league screenshot, suicide squad kill the justice league live service, rocksteady studios, batman arkham, suicide squad kill the justice league release date, suicide squad kill the justice league characters, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Twitter Confirms It Intentionally Blocked Access for Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot, Twitterrific
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Twitter Says It Blocked Third-Party Apps Broke "Long-Standing" API Rules
  5. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  6. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  8. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  10. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Engineer Tells US Court That the Firm Staged 2016 Video Promoting Self-Driving Capabilities
  2. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements
  3. Apple Production in India Said to Receive a Boost as 14 Chinese Suppliers Granted Clearance
  4. Twitter Confirms It Intentionally Blocked Access for Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot, Twitterrific
  5. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  7. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  9. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  10. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.