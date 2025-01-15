The successor to the Nintendo Switch will be revealed this week, an industry insider has claimed. Rumours and leaks about the Nintendo Switch 2 have intensified ahead of launch, with several sources claiming an official announcement on the hybrid console could be right around the corner. Nintendo is said to be ready to unveil the Switch 2 as soon as January 16.

Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Imminent

The information comes from tipster Nate the Hate, known for industry scoops and accurate predictions about launches. In the latest edition of his podcast Monday, he claimed he had been told the Nintendo Switch 2 would be revealed on Thursday, January 16.

He also shared a few details about the possible reveal event, claiming he had partial knowledge of what one could expect from Nintendo. “What I've heard is that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself,” the tipster said. “There is not going to be any presence of games.”

Nate the Hate's claims were backed by other publications, as well. The Verge's Tom Warren said on X Monday that the Switch 2 would be revealed this week. A Eurogamer report, too, claimed that industry sources had pointed to a January 16 reveal for Nintendo's next console.

in case it wasn't obvious from my tease in Notepad last week, I've heard it should be the Switch 2 reveal this week 👍 https://t.co/2m3ZEW2kyf — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 13, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks

The string of leaks — many of which have shed light on the expected design of the Switch 2, while some have shared its specifications and capabilities — in recent weeks suggest that Nintendo might be close to finally taking the covers off the successor to the phenomenally successful Switch.

In fact, at CES last week, Genki, a third-party peripheral maker, presented a mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo, meanwhile, has remained tightlipped amid the leaks, and has even sought to clamp down on them. In a statement to CNET last week, the company said the Genki mockup of the Switch 2 shown at CES was “unofficial” and was not provided to the seller by Nintendo.

On its part, Nintendo has only confirmed two things: first, that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be announced before the end of March 2025; and second, the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games.

Over the past few months, however, Switch 2 leaks have pointed towards design and hardware upgrades — magnetic Joy Cons with hall-effect joysticks, a more powerful dock, larger display and more. A report last month claimed the Switch 2 would be launched on March 28.