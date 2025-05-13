Technology News
English Edition

Strange New Worm Found Off Spain’s Coast Can Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size

Newly found Pararosa vigarae, the accordion worm, uses DNA and morphology to help scientists solve a major taxonomy puzzle in ribbon worms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 May 2025 22:35 IST
Strange New Worm Found Off Spain’s Coast Can Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Camera-man

Accordion Worm Pararosa vigarae from Spain Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size

Highlights
  • Accordion worm shrinks to one-fifth its size when alarmed
  • Found 30 meters deep off Spain’s Ría de Arosa coast
  • Genetic tools confirm it’s a new genus and species
Advertisement

Recently found accordion worm Pararosa vigarae, a new genus and species of ribbon worms and a comparatively less-known group of invertebrates, has amazed the researchers because of its unique ability to squash up like an accordion to a staggering one-fifth of its normal body length. It was discovered from Ría de Arosa in the Northwest coast of Spain, where it lurks under rocks in the subtidal zone at a depth of 30 metres (98 feet). Combining morphological data with DNA analysis techniques, researchers were able to overcome the taxonomical challenge of identifying this worm.

Classification challenges

According to the study published in Royal Society Open Science, accordion worms belong to the phylum Nemertea, a group of predatory worms that use venom to immobilize their prey. They pose serious challenges for taxonomical studies due to the scarcity of external morphological features.

Taxonomy is the study of the classification and identification of the living world. Traditionally, external morphological features are considered the criteria of this study. However, Nemerteans have very few distinctive visible features to rely on. To overcome this, scientists tried to consider the internal anatomy as a potential marker, but this process turned out to be very complex and inconvenient. Eventually, this process became obsolete, resulting in Nemerteans remaining a lesser-known phylum with currently described 1,350 species.

Genetic Analysis

The study describes that molecular phylogenetic analyses were performed based on partial sequences of 16S rRNA, 18S rRNA, 28S rRNA, cytochrome c oxidase subunit I (COI), and histone H3 gene markers that indicated the newly identified specimens represent a new genus and species of heteronemertean in the family Lineidae.

Imaging experiments revealed that the accordion worm contracts its body to form regular rings that are annular epidermal constrictions that remain visible even when the animal is fully stretched. The number of rings varies with the size of the worm—for instance, the largest specimen collected had 60 rings when fully stretched.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PararosaVigarae, AccordionWorm, MarineBiology, RibbonWorm, NewSpecies, DNAAnalysis, Nemertea, Taxonomy, RíaDeArosa, Invertebrates
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace
Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings, Blood Pressure Insights Launched Alongside Refreshed Whoop 5.0
Strange New Worm Found Off Spain’s Coast Can Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  4. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  5. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+, Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date Confirmed
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  10. 28 Major US Cities Are Sinking, Including NYC and Chicago, Satellite Study Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  2. Strange New Worm Found Off Spain’s Coast Can Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size
  3. 28 Major US Cities Are Sinking, Including NYC and Chicago, Satellite Study Finds
  4. Google to Add New Security Features to Advanced Protection With Android 16
  5. Google Rebrands Find My Device Network as Find Hub on Android, to Integrate Satellite Connectivity
  6. Google Announces New Android Security and Privacy Features to Protect Users from Scams and Attacks
  7. Google Is Expanding Gemini AI to Smartwatches, Android Auto and Smart TVs
  8. Dubai, Crypto.com Ink Deal to Process Payments for Government Services via Crypto
  9. Meizu Note 16 Pro With 6,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launched Alongside Note 16: Price, Specifications
  10. Bluetooth 6.1 Announced With Support for Enhanced Privacy, Better Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »