Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The smart glasses support various hands-free actions via a simple "Hey Meta" prompt.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 12:31 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have been launched in several designs and colourways

Highlights
  • Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have a 12-megapixel camera
  • The smart glasses use Meta AI for various hands-free actions
  • The company claims up to four hours of battery life on a single charge
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were launched in India on Monday. Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the smart glasses come equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, and microphones which enable users to capture snapshots/videos, listen to music, and have conversations — all on the go. With the integration of Meta AI, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, users can toggle hands-free music recognition, live translation, and seek responses about their surroundings via voice-based prompts.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Price in India

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses price in India starts at Rs. 29,900 for the Skyler and Wayfarer designs in Shiny Black colourway. They are also available in a Wayfarer Matte Black option priced at Rs. 32,100. Meanwhile, the Skyler Chalk Grey and Wayfarer Matte Black designs cost Rs. 35,700.

The smart glasses can be pre-ordered today and their sale will begin May 19 via Ray-Ban.com and leading optical and sunglass stores across India.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses come equipped with a 12-megapixel camera and an LED light placed within two circular-shaped cutouts on either side of the frame. The LED light also doubles up as a recording indicator when video recording is live. Using the camera, the smart glasses can snap photos at a 3,024 x 4,032 pixels resolution and record 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds, which can then be shared across Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, users can take advantage of the Meta View app to share them on other platforms too.Ray Ban Meta smart glasses review3

Leveraging the camera and a five-mic system, it allows users to livestream in a first person perspective on Facebook and Instagram, showcasing whatever they are looking at with the glasses on in real time. They are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform SoC and pack 32GB of inbuilt storage. As per Meta, the smart glasses offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, and an additional 32 hours with the charging case. They come with an IPX4 rating.

AI Features

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses heavily bank on AI, leveraging the company's proprietary Meta AI assistant. Users can say a simple “Hey Meta AI” voice prompt for toggling various hands-free actions.

For example, users can ask, “Hey Meta, what is this song?” and the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will identify the song using Shazam. This feature is said to come in handy in situations when a great track is playing, such as in a store or a cafe, helping users know the track or artist's name and not miss out. Meanwhile, it also offers real-time speech translation capabilities between English and either Spanish, French, or Italian languages with a simple “Hey Meta, start live translation” command. The translated audio is played through the open-ear speakers, while there's also an option to get a transcription of it.

Meta has also equipped its smart glasses with a Live AI feature which allows it to monitor the video feed in real-time using the 12-megapixel camera. Users can invoke the Meta AI without the “Hey Meta” command, ask queries about their surroundings, and even ask follow-up questions. Another feature is the ability to send and receive DMs, photos, audio calls, and video calls from the app on your glasses. You can simply say, “Hey Meta, send a message to Lisa on Instagram”, and the smart glasses will send a DM on Instagram, as per the company.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses users can play music on the smart glasses through apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. It leverages the wearable's voice-to-search functionality to play a song, playlist, album, station, or even artist. You can also ask queries about the tracks you're listening to.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
