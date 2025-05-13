Google announced the rebranding of its Find My Device network at The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday. Going forward, the network will be dubbed Find Hub, and feature a couple of new capabilities. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also partnering with several consumer brands and airlines to give users more options in how they use the location tracking system. Notably, in December 2024, the company released a new feature that lets users detect the location of a hidden tracker and disable it.

In a press release, the tech giant highlighted that Find My Device network, the location tracking technology that lets users look for missing devices, is now being upgraded to Find Hub. While the name change is primarily a rebranding exercise, Google is adding a new feature and expanding the number of devices that support the network.

Google has made several partnerships with brands such as July, Mokobara, Peak, and Pixbee to increase the list of products users can look up using the service. July and Mokobara's special lineup of luggage with built-in trackers will let users easily locate their bags on trips. Similarly, Montana-based Skiing company Peak will release skis that have in-built trackers that support the network. Finally. Pixbee, an Australian child-focused wearable brand, is introducing Disney-themed Bluetooth tags that will support the Find Hub network.

Additionally, the tech giant highlighted that later this month, it is also integrating nearby finding capabilities with ultra-wide band (UWB) enabled tags. The first trackers to support this technology will be Moto Tag, which was recently launched in India.

The Moto Tag comes with support for the Find Hub network and can help users find lost items using a new “Precision Finding” feature. It is said to find the tag even when it is offline. The tracker is priced at Rs. 2,299, and is available in Jade Green and Starlight Blue colour options.

Apart from this, the tech giant will also integrate satellite connectivity with Find Hub, allowing users to stay connected with friends and family even in locations that do not have cellular connectivity. This capability will be added later this year.

Finally, Google is also partnering with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, and Singapore Airlines. With this collaboration, travellers will be able to share their Bluetooth tags' location with the airlines, allowing them to pinpoint their lost luggage. The company claims that this partnership will make recovering luggage a seamless process.