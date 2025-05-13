Motorola Razr 60 Ultra First Impressions

Motorola has finally updated its iconic Razr series with the latest Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. Motorola has made sure to bring new upgrades over the years to its Razr series, and this time, the latest flip phone comes with its fair share of flagship features. The latest flip foldable smartphone has a compact body, offers an impressive Dolby Vision display, and packs the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs. 99,999. That said, does it make sense to flip to this one? We got to spend some time with the device, and here's what you need to know.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is sure to be one of the most beautiful flip phones available on the market, and it also costs less than the flip phones from premium brands like Samsung. The company has made sure to provide a silky and luxurious feel with the Razr 60 Ultra. The company has come up with three different Pantone colours this time for the back panel. You have Mountain Trail, which offers a wooden finish. The Rio Red comes with an eco-leather back, while the Scarab colour option is made in the iconic Italian brand Alcantara.

The smartphone is available in Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab colour options.

I got the Scarab colour option for the review, and right off the bat, it looks different. The rear panel offers a silky touch and feel, which makes it comfortable to hold in your hand. The phone also comes with a titanium-reinforced hinge, which looks sturdy when you open it. However, I feel that the weight distribution could have been slightly better, as the top half feels a bit heavier than other flip phones on the market. Interestingly, you also get an IP48 rating with the latest flip phone. We will talk about this in-depth in our upcoming review.

Coming to the display, Motorola has left no stone unturned. The inner display comes loaded with a large 7-inch FlexView 1.5K pOLED LTPO screen. The screen offers a resolution of 1224 x 2992 pixels and packs up to 4,000nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the screen also supports a 165Hz refresh rate, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset packs a 7-inch flexible AMOLED LTPO internal display and a 4-inch external screen.

The external display comes loaded with a 4.0-inch pOLED LTPO display that comes with up to 3,000nits of peak brightness. The outer display also features 1272 x 1080 pixels, a 165Hz adaptive refresh rate, and comes loaded with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. I liked the fact that both displays closely match in terms of brightness, and both of them feel fluid and smooth. Both screens are Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certified, meaning that you can enjoy HDR content on Netflix and YouTube with ease.

Moving on, Motorola has made sure that the Razr 60 Ultra packs flagship-grade specifications. The foldable smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor along with Adreno 830 GPU. The device is also loaded with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset runs on Android 15, and the company promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The Moto AI comes with an interesting set of features.

Interestingly, the latest model also comes with Moto AI, which is loaded with some interesting features. There is a dedicated key on the left side to access the personal AI-powered assistant. And with this, you can ask Moto AI pretty much anything. You can ask the assistant to summarise, record, save photos, record screen, create images, text notes, take screenshots, and more. We will discuss more of the AI features in the upcoming review.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is loaded with a dual-camera setup on the outer display. You get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that also doubles as a macro sensor. On the front, the handset also features a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. During the initial testing, the photos do look sharp and dynamic during the day. The selfie camera also captures decent images in a brightly lit environment.

The handset comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Lastly, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra packs a 4,700mAh battery. The handset supports 68W TurboPower fast charging support along with 30W wireless charging. Apart from this, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, you get 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

To conclude, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sure looks like an interesting flip phone in 2025. The company has made sure to provide a luxurious look and feel while still maintaining a sleek and light profile. The handset also comes loaded with flagship-grade features and specifications, which puts it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.