Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 1 VII features a primary 1/1.35-inch 48-megapixel Exmor T sensor on the rear.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 12:44 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VII is released in Moss Green, Orchid Purple and Slate Black colours

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VII packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Sony Xperia 1 VII runs on Android 15
  • Sony has assured four major OS upgrades for the new phone
Advertisement

Sony Xperia 1 VII has been launched in European markets on Tuesday. Sony's new Xperia series phone has the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes in three colour options. The handset boasts a triple rear camera array enhanced by Sony Alpha technology. The camera setup consists of Exmor T and RS sensors, and the primary rear sensor is a 1/1.35-inch 48-megapixel sensor. The Sony Xperia 1 VII flaunts a 6.5-inch screen featuring Sony's Bravia technology and carries a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Price

The Sony Xperia 1 VII is priced at GBP 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,56,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available in Moss Green, Orchid Purple, and Slate Black colour options. The phone is currently available for pre-order in European markets.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Specifications

The dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Sony Xperia 1 VII runs on Android 15 with Sony assuring four major OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the new phone. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display has Sony's Bravia tuning for enhanced clarity. It has a light sensor on the front and back. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the rear. 

Sony Xperia 1 VII is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 1 VII features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary 1/1.3-inch Sony Exmor T sensor with 24mm focal length. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel 1.3.5-inch Sony Exmor RS mobile sensor with optical zoom from 85 to 170mm and a 48-megapixel Sony Exmor RS 1/1.56-inch sensor with 16mm focal length. The new ultrawide camera is a notable upgrade from the 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor on the Sony Xperia 1 VI. The camera setup is powered by Sony's Alpha camera division. The camera unit supports 30 fps (frames per second) with AF/AE burst shot, 4K 120fps HDR video recording and more. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII comes with Walkman-series components and includes stereo speakers. It offers a range of audio features and supports LDAC, DSEE, Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio, and Qualcomm aptX adaptive. It includes a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. It has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Sony is offering gaming-focused features like Remote Play compatibility, Game enhancer, FPS Optimiser, and 240Hz touch scanning rate for the Xperia 1 VII. It has an IPX5 and IPX8 rated build for water resistance. The phone has an IP6X-certified build that is meant for dust resistance.

Like last year's Sony Xperia 1 VI, the new Sony Xperia 1 VII carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It measures 162x74x8.2mm and weighs 197g.

 

Sony Xperia 1 VII

Sony Xperia 1 VII

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VII, Sony Xperia 1 VII Price, Sony Xperia 1 VII Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  3. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  5. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  6. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
  8. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  9. GTA 4 Port Could Arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X This Year
  10. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India Next Month; Ad-Free Opt-In Plan Announced
  2. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI-powered Image-to-Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google
  6. Rockstar Games Said to Be Working on GTA 4 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Port That Could Launch This Year
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cover Screen Upgrade Hinted via One UI 8 Leaked Firmware
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 5.8mm Titanium Frame, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Amazfit Bip 6 India Launch Teased; Tipped to Offer Up to 15 Days of Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »