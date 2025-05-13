OnePlus 13s, the company's first compact smartphone ever, is all set to launch in India soon. Now, OnePlus is a brand that doesn't have a launch every month and has a very streamlined smartphone line-up catering to consumers in almost every price segment, starting at as low as Rs. 17,999 for the Nord CE 4 Lite to all the way to the OnePlus 13 at Rs. 69,999. With the 13s, OnePlus says it is addressing a key demand where, lately, consumers want a smartphone delivering flagship-level performance in a smaller form factor. However, OnePlus emphasises that "compact" doesn't mean sacrificing features.

Additionally, Counterpoint published a consumer survey last month capturing the gaps in the market when it comes to compact smartphones. While OnePlus commissioned the survey, it was still a great way to gauge consumer reaction and check demand. Ahead of the company's big launch, Gadgets 360 got to speak to Robin Liu, CEO - OnePlus India, to understand why 13s and why now. We also got a chance to talk to Counterpoint's Research Director, Tarun Pathak, on the recent survey.

OnePlus has been positioning the OnePlus 13s as a strategically placed device in their lineup, offering a balance between flagship performance and affordability in a compact design. We asked Robin about potential demand and observation of OnePlus as a smartphone manufacturer; he explained, "Basis early projections of where the market is headed, 2025 truly looks like the year of the compact smartphones being the popular need of the hour. While bigger screens do have their advantages and have been loved by one and all, consumers and our community members are now also increasingly looking at the convenience of usage as a key aspect when choosing a phone."

Referring to the recent Counterpoint survey stated that users are now seeking smartphones that better align with everyday usability. It said 88% of Indian smartphone users expressed willingness to switch to compact smartphones without compromising performance. We wanted to understand if it was an excellent time for the 13s launch. "It is interesting to see that compact smartphones are yet again gaining popularity amongst a segment of our community owing to the form factor and ease of use they provide, like casual gaming and social media activities, making it a favourable solution for some. This signals an exciting opportunity to reimagine compact flagships that don't just fit into smaller pockets — but into evolving lifestyles," Robin said.

"The demand is clear: people want a compact phone that fits comfortably in their hands and in their lives. This presents an exciting opportunity to reimagine compact flagships that deliver the best of both worlds: portability and power. At OnePlus, we hear you. And we're ready for what's next," he added.

OnePlus 13s to be placed between 13 and 13R

We also wanted to clarify the naming of the upcoming 13-series phone. Why was the "s" chosen for this particular model, and where does it fit in the company's product line-up? Robin clarified, "OnePlus 13s signifies our pursuit for excellence and is born from our unwavering commitment to the 'Never Settle' philosophy. This device proudly carries forward the legacy of our flagship OnePlus 13 series - in a smaller, smarter and more powerful form factor. The device has been tailor-made especially for the Indian audience, keeping in mind their needs and is aimed at being their daily driver. It will be sweetly placed between the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R for those who do not wish to compromise on flagship-grade performance while not burning a hole in their pocket."

Next, we wanted to understand that OnePlus isn't the only brand exploring the compact segment. Several brands are exploring different approaches to compact design, for example, slimming bezels, reducing overall size, and decreasing display dimensions. Which of these approaches do you believe will resonate most strongly with the Indian consumer, and why?

Robin started by setting context about the entire compact smartphone ecosystem in India. "In markets like India, where the phone is often the primary device for entertainment and work, consumers are not willing to compromise on performance. Often, when they hear the word 'compact', they think it means compromise - because a small form factor may mean compromises in battery, performance, display, etc. With OnePlus 13s, our aim is to equate compact with powerful. A device that is the perfect balance of software and hardware integration and stands for the signature fast and smooth experience that consumers expect of us. And with OnePlus 13s, we have worked on a design philosophy that ensures users don't have to compromise usability for size."

Compact smartphones: The essentials

When asked if there's a significant gap in the Indian market for a truly high-performance compact smartphone that doesn't compromise on key features, Robin excitedly answers, "Absolutely. Around 68% of Indian users feel the market lacks sufficient options for compact smartphones that deliver flagship-grade specifications, quoting from the recent Counterpoint survey. Most compact options today tend to scale back on critical aspects like processing power, charging speed, or camera quality."

"We are at an intriguing space where we are witnessing that the Indian consumer is evolving rapidly and expects a premium, all-round experience regardless of form factor. When looking at the insights of the Counterpoint report that focuses on compact smartphones, while there is a gap and if worked on, about 74% of the respondents will opt for a compact smartphone as their next purchase, which is a forward-looking statement even when the momentum is currently building and progressing. The task then falls to brands like OnePlus to work on building compact propositions such as the OnePlus 13s that ensure ease of use through its form factor, seamless software integrations that enable ease of high-performance use cases like that of gaming, content creation on-the-go and multitasking," he added.

Considering that 13s will enter a segment with less competition, we asked Robin how OnePlus sees the current competitive landscape for compact smartphones in India and some factors that influence the R&D of the phone. "Currently, the compact smartphone segment in India has yet to realise its full potential. While some devices in a compact form factor are available, consumer preferences indicate an ideal screen size of <6.5 inches when considering a compact phone, hinting at a significant opportunity for innovation. There is a clear demand for a device that strikes the perfect balance between performance and size. Although pricing remains a consideration, consumers increasingly expect flagship-level experiences from their compact smartphones. These insights heavily influenced the R&D behind our latest offering, the OnePlus 13s," he said.

"At OnePlus, it is our ongoing pursuit to 'Never Settle' in finding the best solution and provide the best user experience and thus was conceptualised the OnePlus 13s. We see the compact smartphone space as a perfect opportunity for leadership — developing a device that caters to both local users' needs and delivers global performance standards. The OnePlus 13s embodies our commitment to burdenless design, camera capabilities optimised for selfies and groupfies, and meaningful AI innovations that elevate the overall user experience," he added.

When asked about the biggest challenges in achieving this "smart yet powerful" proposition in a smaller form factor, Robin simplified, "The challenge lies in engineering excellence. Smaller devices constrain internal space, making it harder to accommodate high-end processors, cooling systems, and larger batteries—all without adding bulk. Thermal management, in particular, becomes critical. With the OnePlus 13s, we've approached this challenge with precision towards design, rethinking internal architecture and leveraging material innovation to strike the right balance between compact size and uncompromised performance."

Understanding the changing consumer preferences (ft. Counterpoint)

In an email conversation with Tarun, we asked about the key drivers behind this potential shift towards compact smartphones in the Indian market in 2025. Tarun breaks it down for us, "The shift towards compact smartphones in the Indian market in 2025 is largely driven by changing consumer preferences and evolving usage patterns. As smartphones have become central to daily life—used not just for communication or entertainment but also for banking, health tracking, and productivity—users are now seeking devices that are both powerful and practical for extended, on-the-go use."

He continues, "After years of growing screen sizes, many consumers are now experiencing fatigue with large, bulky phones that are difficult to handle. A compact form factor offers a more comfortable grip, reduces the chances of accidental drops, and enables easier one-handed use—especially valuable for multitasking in transit or during long usage periods. This growing desire for portability, without compromising on performance, is becoming a major purchase driver."

On being asked about the primary pain points of consumers using large-screen smartphones, Tarun added, "A lot of users are starting to feel the requirement for a compact smartphone device. In fact, 53% say they struggle to operate them with one hand, and 47% mention they've had issues with grip or even dropped their phones. On top of that, 46% find these phones too bulky to carry around, and 41% say they cause strain on their fingers or wrists. It's no surprise then that, according to a Counterpoint Research survey, 88% of people would consider switching to a compact smartphone—as long as it offers the same level of performance as a big flagship.

Beyond just size, what specific use cases are driving the demand for compact smartphones in India? Tarun responded, "The demand for compact smartphones in India stems not just from their smaller size, built from the convenience they offer in everyday life. Users find them easier to manage during crowded metro rides, for quick one-handed texting while walking, or when taking calls while multitasking at home or work. They're easy to slip into a small bag or pocket—ideal for travel and jogging. Whether it's comfortably using the phone while standing in a bus or metro, making UPI payments on the go, or snapping a quick selfie with one hand, these real-life scenarios highlight how a phone that fits well in the hand can make daily interactions smoother and more seamless."

"Alongside these practical use cases, there is a growing niche of users who are often influenced by digital wellness and minimalistic lifestyle trends. They may opt for the compact smartphone to avoid distractions and focus on the essential tasks on their smartphone. For them, the smaller form factor is a conscious choice to encourage more mindful and intentional use of technology," he added.

The company has teased the full design of the OnePlus 13s in India. It will feature a new physical button, which can be synced for particular tasks. Powering the phone will be Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and the screen size is 6.32-inch, making this the company's smallest offering in India in terms of screen size.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the launch of the OnePlus 13s.