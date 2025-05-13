Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was unveiled globally earlier today. The company has now revealed the India pricing details of the new phone. The Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, a 200-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display protection. Measuring at 5.8mm, the handset is claimed to be the thinnest Galaxy S series phone yet. It supports 12GB RAM and is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available for pre-order in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India, Pre-Order Offer

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,21,999. The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Samsung India e-store. It is offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack colour options.

As a pre-order offer, customers can get the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge at the same price as the 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. It is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge carries a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 2x optical in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. At the front, the phone has a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired and Qi wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build, measures 158.2x75.6x5.8mm in size and weighs 163g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.