iQOO Neo 10 is set to launch in India on May 26 and will go on sale via Amazon. As the launch date nears, the Vivo sub-brand has hinted at the price range and AnTuTu score of the device. The iQOO Neo 10 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is also confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery. It will be available in two colour options and an AMOLED display. The iQOO Neo 10 landed in the China in November last year, but has a different chipset under the hood.

Amazon India has a dedicated landing page on its website teasing the arrival of iQOO Neo 10 on May 26. The listing shows that the upcoming Neo series phone will be priced under Rs. 35,000 in the country. It is claimed to be the segment's most powerful smartphone. It is also said to be the only phone to offer 144fps for gaming in this price range.

Further, iQOO states that the iQOO Neo 10 has received an AnTuTu score of more than 2.42 million. It is already confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and the company's Q1 gaming chipset. It will be available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways.

QOO Neo 10 Specifications

iQOO Neo 10 is teased to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 5,500 nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. It will include a 50-megapixel Sony portrait rear camera with OIS and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is confirmed to house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. This fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes. It will have LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage and a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management. It will measure 8.09mm in thickness.

iQOO Neo 10 was launched in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB version. The Chinese variant has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and sports a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

