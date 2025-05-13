Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased

iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased

iQOO Neo 10 will run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 14:21 IST
iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 will be available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 is teased to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution
  • The handset will include Q1 gaming chipset
  • The iQOO Neo 10 was launched in China in November last year
Advertisement

iQOO Neo 10 is set to launch in India on May 26 and will go on sale via Amazon. As the launch date nears, the Vivo sub-brand has hinted at the price range and AnTuTu score of the device. The iQOO Neo 10 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is also confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery. It will be available in two colour options and an AMOLED display. The iQOO Neo 10 landed in the China in November last year, but has a different chipset under the hood.

Amazon India has a dedicated landing page on its website teasing the arrival of iQOO Neo 10 on May 26. The listing shows that the upcoming Neo series phone will be priced under Rs. 35,000 in the country. It is claimed to be the segment's most powerful smartphone. It is also said to be the only phone to offer 144fps for gaming in this price range.

Further, iQOO states that the iQOO Neo 10 has received an AnTuTu score of more than 2.42 million. It is already confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and the company's Q1 gaming chipset. It will be available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways.

QOO Neo 10 Specifications

iQOO Neo 10 is teased to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 5,500 nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. It will include a 50-megapixel Sony portrait rear camera with OIS and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is confirmed to house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. This fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes. It will have LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage and a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management. It will measure 8.09mm in thickness.

iQOO Neo 10 was launched in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB version. The Chinese variant has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and sports a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 Price in India, iQOO Neo 10 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone Could Get AI-Powered Battery Management Mode With iOS 19: Report
Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Firm to Enter S&P 500 Index in the US 

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  2. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  4. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  6. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  7. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  8. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  9. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  10. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Set for May 20; iQOO Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 to Tag Along
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Available for Pre-Order Now
  4. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased
  5. Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Firm to Enter S&P 500 Index in the US 
  6. Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India Next Month; Ad-Free Opt-In Plan Announced
  7. iPhone Could Get AI-Powered Battery Management Mode With iOS 19: Report
  8. Google Facing at Least EUR 12 Billion in Civil Claims Across Europe
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »