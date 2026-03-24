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OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years, Company Confirms

OnePlus India has yet to reveal the succession plan for the smartphone maker’s India operations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 16:26 IST
OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years, Company Confirms

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu unveiled the OnePlus 15 in India last year

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Highlights
  • OnePlus India has confirmed that Robin Liu will step down as CEO
  • Liu was appointed as the company's CEO in 2024
  • OnePlus India sells smartphones, tablets and TWS headsets in India
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OnePlus India's Robin Liu is stepping down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Chinese tech firm confirmed on Tuesday. While the exact reason behind this transition is unknown, the smartphone maker said that he is moving on to pursue his “personal passions”. Moreover, reports suggest that Liu will be moving back to China. The company reportedly asked the executive to report to the head of the company's sister brand, which is said to have led to Liu's exit from the tech firm. This comes as the company prepares to launch the new OnePlus Nord 6 in India early next month.

OnePlus Says Operations in India to Continue With Local Strategy

In a statement given to Gadgets 360, a OnePlus India spokesperson revealed that Liu is stepping down from his position as OnePlus India CEO. "We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured,” the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

However, the succession plan has yet to be revealed by the smartphone maker. Hence, who will take over as OnePlus India head remains under wraps.

The development was first reported by The Economic Times. Citing unnamed industry executives aware of the matter, the publication stated that Liu is currently serving a notice period at OnePlus India, which is said to end on March 31. Recently, Oppo brought Realme into its fold as a sub-brand as part of a restructuring and optimisation bid, after it was spun off as an independent entity in 2018.

Liu joined OnePlus in August 2018 as Global Sales and Supply Chain Director, staying in the role till June 2020. He later moved to Bengaluru in July 2020 as the Head of India Sales for OnePlus. Later, in January 2022, Liu was elevated to the position of OnePlus North America CEO. He assumed his current role of OnePlus India CEO in July 2024, now leaving the tech firm nearly two years later.

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Further reading: OnePlus India, OnePlus India Robin Liu, Robin Liu, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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