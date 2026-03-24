OnePlus 15T was launched in China on Tuesday as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's flagship lineup. The handset is offered in three colour options and five storage configurations. The OnePlus 15T is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 22.8 hours of online video playback on a single charge. It sports a 6.32-inch display, with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 165Hz. An octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset powers the handset. The OnePlus 15T also gets a dual rear camera unit. The phone ships with Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

OnePlus 15T Price, Availability

The OnePlus 15T is priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 58,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 67,000), CNY 4,599 (about Rs. 63,000), and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 71,000), respectively. Lastly, the price of the top-of-the-line variant, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is set at CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 78,000).

The new OnePlus smartphone will go on sale in China starting March 25 at 10:00 am local time (7:30 am IST) via the Oppo China online store. The OnePlus 15T is offered in Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 15T is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The handset is equipped with a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,216x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to 165Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 460 ppi pixel density. However, the peak refresh rate is achieved only on six supported categories of mobile games. The screen is claimed to have received TUV Rheinland Smart Eye Protection 5.0 and Low Blue Light certifications. OnePlus claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the new OnePlus 15T. The SoC is part of the company's proprietary “E-Sports Triple-Core”, which also includes the “Lingxi” (translated from Chinese) touch response chip and OnePlus' G2 Wi-Fi chip. To offer enhanced gaming performance, the phone also ships with the next-generation “Wind Chaser Gaming” kernel. The company claims that the phone scored over 44,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also features up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15T carries a dual rear camera unit with Oppo's LUMO imaging engine, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with the Sony Ultra Vision sensor. Moreover, it sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) periscope telephoto rear camera with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless digital zoom capabilities. The OnePlus 15T also features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The OnePlus 15T is backed by a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an orientation sensor, a light sensor, a gravity sensor, an altitude sensor, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 150.56×71.82×8.48mm, while weighing about 194g.