OnePlus Nord 6 will launch in India next month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset, alongside confirming some of its key features. The design and colour options of the upcoming phone have also been revealed. A live microsite has suggested the eventual Amazon availability of the smartphone. It is expected to be the revamped version of the OnePlus Turbo 6, which was introduced in China in January. In India, the handset is tipped to launch at a higher price than its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Date, Specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 will launch in India on April 7 at 7pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, as well as official OnePlus channels. The phone, said to be positioned in the Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 segment, will be sold in Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black colourways.

OnePlus' upcoming Nord 6 features a flat frame with straight edges and a flat back panel, with a slightly raised rectangular camera module at the top left housing three large circular lenses, a smaller sensor, and an LED flash unit. The silver variant appears to stand out with a holographic border along the edges, while the centre remains more muted with a subtle texture, creating a framed look. The green and black variants, on the other hand, are seen in matte finishes.

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 1.5K AMOLED "Sunburst HDR" display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits and a minimum brightness of 2 nits. The screen also supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming and Aqua Touch 2.0 for accurate touch response with wet fingers. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 835 GPU. The company claims up to 136 percent higher CPU performance, 64 percent higher GPU performance, and 25 percent better AI performance, with an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 is claimed to deliver sustained 165fps in popular titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Call of Duty Mobile, and Free Fire Max. The phone includes a Touch Reflex Chip with a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, a 6-axis gyroscope with ±4000dps sensitivity, and a Spatial Audio Booster. Connectivity options include a G2 Wi-Fi chip and support for 5G Advanced, with up to 3 times claimed faster peak speeds on supported networks.

OnePlus packs a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 15 percent silicon content in the Nord 6. It is rated for up to 2.5 days of moderate use, 16.6 hours of Google Maps navigation, 26.9 hours of YouTube streaming, and 6.3 hours of 4K video recording at 60fps, according to the company. The handset supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, which is said to fully charge the battery in about 70 minutes. It includes support for bypass charging and 27W wired reverse charging as well. The phone is said to deliver up to 12 hours of Spotify playback with a 10-minute charge when used with compatible OnePlus earbuds.

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