iQOO's Z-series smartphone range needs no introduction, as it has done really well for the company over the years. Ahead of the latest iQOO Z11's India launch, CEO Nipun Marya spoke to Gadgets 360 about the design choices, chipset strategy, and market positioning behind the company's upcoming Z-series smartphone and where it fits into iQOO's broader India roadmap for the rest of 2026.

Built Around College Students, Not Global Uniformity

The Z11 reportedly comes with a curved AMOLED display and redesigned camera module that's noticeably different from the China variant. When asked why iQOO chose to build a distinct design specifically for India rather than a copy of the China variant? Marya said the Z11's starting point was research into how Indian college students use their phones throughout the day for classes, commuting, content consumption, and assignments, which is why the India variant diverges from the global model with a distinct design. That research shaped the phone's 3D curved AMOLED display, designed for comfortable viewing and better grip stability, along with Military-Grade Certification to protect the device through the bumps of a student's daily routine.

"The Z series addresses the diverse needs of young consumers and students in their day-to-day college life, from a premium-looking design they can flaunt on campus, to seamless multitasking for assignments, along with a battery that can keep up with their daily commute and routine," Marya said.

First Dimensity 7500 Turbo Phone in India, Paired With a New Vapour Chamber

The iQOO Z11 is tipped to be the first Indian smartphone to use MediaTek's Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. Marya framed the chip less as a raw-power flex and more as an AI enabler; the chipset's dedicated AI hardware is claimed to deliver up to 2x the AI performance of its predecessor, powering features like AI Captions, including real-time transcription, translation, and summarisation, and AI Creation like document summarisation, writing help, and brainstorming. To keep performance steady under sustained use, iQOO has paired the chipset with a vapour chamber, which is again a first for the Z series.

Not a Gaming Phone but a Productivity-First Daily Driver

Asked directly whether the Z11 was a disguised gaming phone or content-creation device, Marya was clear it's neither. He positioned it as a phone for "college students and young consumers who want a smartphone that can keep up with everything they do throughout the day," with the tagline "Faster & Smarter with AI" summing up its core pitch. The distinction from the more affordable Z11x/Z11 Lite lies in this AI-productivity focus layered on top of strong fundamentals like display, camera, and battery.

Z Series Is iQOO's India Volume Driver

The Z-range has been iQOO's volume driver in India, and Marya confirmed that the Z series remains a key growth engine for iQOO in India, aimed at a wider, younger audience, while the Neo and numbered flagship series are positioned for "more mature consumers, including white-collar professionals," effectively splitting iQOO's India lineup by life stage rather than just price.

"iQOO's Z series continues to be an important growth driver for iQOO, enabling us to bring a strong combination of AI-led productivity, premium design, display, camera, and seamless multitasking experiences to a wider audience of young consumers and students," he said.

Sub-Rs. 40,000 Buyers: AI Is Now a Layer, Not a Substitute for Basics

What's the biggest shift you're seeing in how Indian consumers under Rs. 40,000 shop? Are they looking for particular specs or AI features? Marya said buyers still expect fundamentals like performance, battery, display, and camera to be excellent, but AI is increasingly an added layer of everyday utility rather than a replacement for those basics. That's the philosophy behind bundling AI Captions, AI Creation, and Circle to Search into the Z11 without compromising on battery size, display quality, or camera hardware.

What's Next for iQOO

Beyond the Z11, Marya revealed that iQOO will launch its Buds (TWS) on August 20, exclusively on Amazon. He didn't commit to specific new categories like tablets but said the company remains focused on opportunities that add value for its young, India-based consumer base.

On distribution, Marya said iQOO currently sells through the iQOO e-store, Amazon, vivo-exclusive stores, and Reliance Digital, and is actively doubling its footprint across Reliance Digital stores to give more consumers a chance to experience iQOO devices in person before buying.