Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was released last month with a wider form factor. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and features a 7.6-inch foldable inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Now, the new foldable has been put through a durability test by the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The test found that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is strong overall, but the inner folding screen remains fragile. The video notes that Samsung has improved the dust resistance and fingerprint scanner capabilities in the new foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Inner Screen Scratches Easily

YouTuber Zack Nelson posted a teardown of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on his JerryRigEverything channel. The testing starts with a scratch test. The handset has Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 coating on the external screen, and it seems to scratch at level six with deeper grooves at level seven.

The video shows that the 7.6-inch 120Hz inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is advertised to have a titanium substructure, still has a plastic protective layer and scratches very easily at level two. The screen gets damaged from coins, keys, and even grappling hooks. The YouTuber states that the screen will scratch anything harder than a fingernail.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has an Armour Aluminium frame and a glass back. The fingerprint-scanning power button is not removable, but the metal volume rocker is removable. The test notes that the rear camera lenses use some plastic, though the camera lens rings are replaceable.

The teardown shows that the Galaxy Z Fold 8's redesigned hinge, which is wider and thinner than previous generation models, keeps out the small dust particles he added. He still spotted some of the metallic dust collecting on the magnets in the corners. The handset has an IP48-rated build.

The video notes that the fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has improved compared to previous generation models and is exceptionally fast. He says "even with heavy, heavy abuse on the button itself, it's literally the fastest response of any fingerprint scanner I've ever seen".

In the heat test, both panels suffered permanent damage after exposure to a lighter. The inner display burned after roughly seven seconds and the outer 5.5-inch display after about ten seconds.

Finally, the YouTuber has put the phone through a bend test and found that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is strong when closed and survives bending from both directions. When opened, there is a substantial amount of rearward flex, but ultimately the passport-style foldable survives the durability test without the screen cracking or popping out. The glass back panel even pops off the back of the phone body before any damage happens to that soft centre screen.