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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Durability Test Shows Strong Build, Fragile Inner Screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 survived extreme bending without breaking in the latest JerryRigEverything test.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Durability Test Shows Strong Build, Fragile Inner Screen

Photo Credit: Samsung

Both screens of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 can be permanently damaged by extreme heat

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 survived Jerry's full bend and durability test
  • The test found that the inner folding screen is fragile
  • The redesigned hinge is wider and thinner
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was released last month with a wider form factor. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and features a 7.6-inch foldable inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Now, the new foldable has been put through a durability test by the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The test found that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is strong overall, but the inner folding screen remains fragile. The video notes that Samsung has improved the dust resistance and fingerprint scanner capabilities in the new foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Inner Screen Scratches Easily

YouTuber Zack Nelson posted a teardown of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on his JerryRigEverything channel. The testing starts with a scratch test. The handset has Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 coating on the external screen, and it seems to scratch at level six with deeper grooves at level seven.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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The video shows that the 7.6-inch 120Hz inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is advertised to have a titanium substructure, still has a plastic protective layer and scratches very easily at level two. The screen gets damaged from coins, keys, and even grappling hooks. The YouTuber states that the screen will scratch anything harder than a fingernail.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has an Armour Aluminium frame and a glass back. The fingerprint-scanning power button is not removable, but the metal volume rocker is removable. The test notes that the rear camera lenses use some plastic, though the camera lens rings are replaceable.

The teardown shows that the Galaxy Z Fold 8's redesigned hinge, which is wider and thinner than previous generation models, keeps out the small dust particles he added. He still spotted some of the metallic dust collecting on the magnets in the corners. The handset has an IP48-rated build.

The video notes that the fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has improved compared to previous generation models and is exceptionally fast. He says "even with heavy, heavy abuse on the button itself, it's literally the fastest response of any fingerprint scanner I've ever seen".

In the heat test, both panels suffered permanent damage after exposure to a lighter. The inner display burned after roughly seven seconds and the outer 5.5-inch display after about ten seconds.

Finally, the YouTuber has put the phone through a bend test and found that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is strong when closed and survives bending from both directions. When opened, there is a substantial amount of rearward flex, but ultimately the passport-style foldable survives the durability test without the screen cracking or popping out. The glass back panel even pops off the back of the phone body before any damage happens to that soft centre screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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