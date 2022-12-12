PlayStation Plus has announced the subscription for all its members across all three tiers. However, the discount fee is available only to the PlayStation Plus users opting for a 12-month membership plan. Only new users or the subscribers whose membership has expired can opt for the PlayStation Plus discounted annual subscription. While PlayStation Plus Essential users get a 50 percent off in the annual subscription plan for the limited period, the PS Extra subscribers can avail 40 percent discount and PlayStation Deluxe members are being offered a 36 percent off.

Sony has rolled out discounted annual subscription plans for users planning to buy a new membership on PlayStation Plus. The company will offer the slashed prices across all three tiers — Essential, Extra and Deluxe — for annual packages only. The offer, which has been made live on December 12, will be valid for availing till December 20.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscription is now coming at a 50 percent discount, with the original price of Rs. 2,999 for a 12-month membership being slashed down to Rs. 1,499. However, the price will be effective only for the first subscription cycle, following which the user will have to play the original price of Rs. 2,999. The PlayStation Plus Essential offers great features including monthly games, exclusive discounts, game help, cloud storage and others.

On the other hand, PlayStation Extra subscription is now being offered at just Rs. 2,999, down 40 percent from the original price of Rs. 4,999. Similar to the Essential subscription, the Extra membership's discounted price will only be valid for 12 months. In addition to the features mentioned above, the PlayStation Extra subscription offers Game Catalogue.

With the PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription, users can also avail Classics Catalogue as well as Game Trials in addition to all the features offered by the PlayStation Extra subscription. The new discounted price brings the PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription at just Rs. 3,749 instead of Rs. 5,749, with a 36 percent discount.

A few days ago, Sony announced PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals, offering 25 percent discount on any of the three PlayStation Plus 12-month membership plans — PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium. At the time, the price of the PlayStation Plus Essential subscription was brought down to Rs. 2,249.

Meanwhile, the company has also revealed the PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for December 2022. The titles are now available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans.

