PS5's DualSense Edge wireless controllers are up for pre-order in India. The “ultra-customisable” PlayStation gamepads are preparing for a global launch on January 26, 2023, and arrives in India on the same date. Pre-orders are now live across Amazon India, e2z Store, GamesTheShop, and Sony Center, at Rs. 18,990. It seems Sony is not offering regional pricing for its latest product, as it costs $199.99 (about Rs. 16,300) in the US. International pre-orders went up on October 25, almost a month before India got their chance.

The PS5 DualSense Edge is essentially Sony's (very belated) response to Xbox's Elite Series of controllers. This marks the first time the company has taken a crack at customisable controllers, as previously, players had to rely on third-party storefronts like Scuf Gaming for similar features. And while those established their prowess on the hardware front, PlayStation is upping the ante with software options to build a personalised gaming experience. Key features include button remapping, swappable stick caps, and unique profile settings, which can be toggled depending on the game.

Following the pre-order period, Sony has stated that the DualSense Edge controllers will be available to purchase from participating retailers, starting February 23, 2023. Bear in mind, this date has been assigned keeping the international customer base in mind, and that India sale dates might differ. In October, PlayStation confirmed a replaceable stick module, costing $19.99 (about Rs. 1,700), to be available for pre-order, though it's nowhere to be found on the aforementioned Indian digital storefronts.

PS5's DualSense Edge controller comes packaged in a white carrying case, which includes a port for USB-C charging. Then there are three pairs of swappable thumbstick caps, and two pairs of back buttons — the latter of which gives an extra edge, as it can be configured to additional inputs. Similar to side buttons on a gaming mouse. Analogue stick caps are divided into standard, high-dome, and low-dome categories, and can be replaced to easily suit your finger alignment.

