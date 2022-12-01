PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for December 2022 have been announced. These titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On December 6, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the narrative-driven space RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and a brand-new platform fighter Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition. These titles can be added to your PS games library until January 2, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog, late Wednesday, which aligns with the leak from earlier this week. Same as last time, the publisher will be adding even more titles — with a classics catalogue — to the higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe memberships, later this month.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December:



💥 Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition

🪐 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

😼 Biomutant



All available on December 6.

PS Plus December 2022: Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Relive the legend of Commander Sheperd in the critically-acclaimed Mass Effect series in this modern remaster, as you take command of the Normandy, assemble your crew, and experience a solid narrative with branching pathways that define your character. Aiming to please a whole new generation of gamers, Mass Effect Legendary Edition compiles the original trilogy and over 40 DLCs, uplifted with overhauled textures, character models, and shaders — all optimised to run at 4K resolution.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be available to play on PS4, with support for backward compatibility on PS5.

PS Plus December 2022: Biomutant

Take control of a mammalian warrior in a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutants, and play around with martial art combat and gunplay as you unleash hell onto incoming hordes. A plague ravaging the lands is causing the Tree of Life to bleed from its roots, tasking you with saving it from turmoil. Players can re-code their genetic structure by experimenting with a new set of fangs, fur, body type, and other attributes — all of which have a direct impact on your play style. Crafting also plays a key role in the RPG, where you mix and match parts to create piercing or crushing melee weapons, revolvers, rifles, shotguns, and more.

Biomutant will be available to play on PS4 and PS5, with the latter offering native 4K and HDR support, alongside three different graphics modes.

PS Plus December 2022: Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition

This third-person platform fighter from Hi-Rez Studios (Smite) is launching directly onto PS Plus on the aforementioned December 6 date. Pick between 10 mighty gods of myth — Hercules, Thor, Athena, and more — and brawl across three dimensions in Divine Knockout. You can jump into 3v3 Arcade mode with friends to explore a variety of game modes or duke it out in hardcore 1v1 and 2v2s. DKO features cross-play and cross-progression, with this Founder's Edition unlocking some bonus content for the game, plus a DKO-inspired skin in Smite.

Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition will be available to play on PS4 and PS5.

Sony also reiterated that all PlayStation Plus subscribers have a few more days — until December 5 — to add the Japan-set Soulslike sequel Nioh 2, the entire Lego Harry Potter Collection, and the atmospheric physics game Heavenly Bodies to their library. These were the three free games that Sony announced for November.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

