Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout

PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus, starting December 6.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 1 December 2022 13:29 IST
PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout

Photo Credit: BioWare

Mass Effect Legendary Edition comprises the entire trilogy

Highlights
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • Free access to all three games ends on January 2, 2023
  • The PS Plus December lineup aligns with a leak from earlier this week

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for December 2022 have been announced. These titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On December 6, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the narrative-driven space RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and a brand-new platform fighter Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition. These titles can be added to your PS games library until January 2, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog, late Wednesday, which aligns with the leak from earlier this week. Same as last time, the publisher will be adding even more titles — with a classics catalogue — to the higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe memberships, later this month.

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

PS Plus December 2022: Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Relive the legend of Commander Sheperd in the critically-acclaimed Mass Effect series in this modern remaster, as you take command of the Normandy, assemble your crew, and experience a solid narrative with branching pathways that define your character. Aiming to please a whole new generation of gamers, Mass Effect Legendary Edition compiles the original trilogy and over 40 DLCs, uplifted with overhauled textures, character models, and shaders — all optimised to run at 4K resolution.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be available to play on PS4, with support for backward compatibility on PS5.

PS Plus December 2022: Biomutant

Take control of a mammalian warrior in a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutants, and play around with martial art combat and gunplay as you unleash hell onto incoming hordes. A plague ravaging the lands is causing the Tree of Life to bleed from its roots, tasking you with saving it from turmoil. Players can re-code their genetic structure by experimenting with a new set of fangs, fur, body type, and other attributes — all of which have a direct impact on your play style. Crafting also plays a key role in the RPG, where you mix and match parts to create piercing or crushing melee weapons, revolvers, rifles, shotguns, and more.

Biomutant will be available to play on PS4 and PS5, with the latter offering native 4K and HDR support, alongside three different graphics modes.

PS Plus December 2022: Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition

This third-person platform fighter from Hi-Rez Studios (Smite) is launching directly onto PS Plus on the aforementioned December 6 date. Pick between 10 mighty gods of myth — Hercules, Thor, Athena, and more — and brawl across three dimensions in Divine Knockout. You can jump into 3v3 Arcade mode with friends to explore a variety of game modes or duke it out in hardcore 1v1 and 2v2s. DKO features cross-play and cross-progression, with this Founder's Edition unlocking some bonus content for the game, plus a DKO-inspired skin in Smite.

Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition will be available to play on PS4 and PS5.

Sony also reiterated that all PlayStation Plus subscribers have a few more days — until December 5 — to add the Japan-set Soulslike sequel Nioh 2, the entire Lego Harry Potter Collection, and the atmospheric physics game Heavenly Bodies to their library. These were the three free games that Sony announced for November.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Biomutant

Biomutant

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps plus, playstation plus, playstation, sony, mass effect legendary edition, biomutant, divine knockout, ps plus free games, ps plus december 2022, ps plus december 2022 free games, ps4, ps5, playStation 4, playstation 5, ps plus december 2022 games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Get Free Google One VPN Access: Report
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Songs Sound Better on Apple Music

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  2. iOS 16.1.2 Update Improves Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Series
  3. Avatar 2 to Cirkus, the 8 Biggest Movies in December
  4. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  5. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  6. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  7. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  8. Realme Pad X Review
  9. These are Google's Best Android Apps, Games in India for 2022
  10. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Bans Over 23 Lakh Accounts in India in October, 'Proactively' Barred 8.1 Lakh Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy M04 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped
  3. Meta Focusing Only 20 Percent of Resources on Developing Hardware, Software for Metaverse: Zuckerberg
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.1.2 Update; Improves Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Series
  5. Bitcoin Is Artificially Propped Up, Akin to Gambling and Should Not Be Legitimised, ECB Says
  6. PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Get Free Google One VPN Access: Report
  8. Kraken Crypto Exchange to Cut Global Workforce by 30 Percent Amid Crypto Winter
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple's App Store Moderation Rules a 'Conflict of Interest'
  10. Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Hands-on Video Offers Glimpse at Clamshell Foldable Phone's Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.