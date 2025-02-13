Technology News
English Edition
  PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February Announced: Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records and More

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February Announced: Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records and More

All games will be playable from February 18 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2025 20:54 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February Announced: Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records and More

Photo Credit: Don't Nod

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 joins Game Catalog as a launch title on February 18

Highlights
  • PS Plus Game Catalog is available to Extra, Deluxe/Premium tier members
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a two-part narrative adventure
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2003
Sony revealed the lineup of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in February at its State of Play broadcast on Wednesday. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn's action-adventure title from 2023, is the headline Game Catalog addition this month. The game, a direct sequel to 2018's Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, continues the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis as he fights off the Empire. Other games coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in February include tennis sim TopSpin 2K25, launch title Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1, RPG classic SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more. All games will be playable from February 18 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

In addition to February's Game Catalog lineup, the PlayStation parent also announced two classic titles joining PS Plus Classics Catalog. The company also provided a glimpse of what lies ahead for PS Plus members, confirming two indie titles that will join Game Catalog in the coming months. These include Blue Prince, launching day one into Game Catalog this Spring, and Abiotic Factor, coming to Game Catalog at launch this Summer.

The PS Plus monthly games for February — Payday 3, High of Life and Pac-Man World Re-Pac — are still available to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February

Jedi Survivor leads this month's Game Catalog lineup. Inspired by Soulslike and Metroidvania games, the Star Wars Jedi series lays emphasis on challenging melee combat and exploration, while following the journey of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis.

In the second game, set five years after the events of Fallen Order, Kestis is now a more experienced Jedi on the run from the Empire. With the help of new and returning allies, he takes on a new mystery and goes on search for a mythical planet. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

jedi survivor jedi

Jedi Survivor features difficult boss fights
Photo Credit: EA/ Respawn

The Game Catalog also adds tennis sim TopSpin 2K25 this month. Released last year, the sports title represents a reboot of the classic Top Spin franchise. Developed by Hangar 13, the game features modern tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Francis Tiafoe, and more.

Players can also step into the shoes of tennis legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Maria Sharapova. TopSpin 2K25 will be playable on PS4 and PS5.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 arrives as a launch title on PS Plus Game Catalog. Developed by Life is Strange maker Don't' Nod, Lost Records is a narrative adventure game set in Velvet Cove, a small town in Michigan, in the 1990s. It follows the story of four high-school friends who reunite after 27 years to uncover secrets from the past.

The game is a two-part adventure, with Tape 2 also arriving to PS Plus Game Catalog when it launches on April 15. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 will be available on the PS5.

lost records inline lost records

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage — Tape 1 is a launch title on PS Plus
Photo Credit: Don't Nod

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog

For PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, the Classics Catalog will add Patapon 3 and Dropship: United Peace Force, both available on PS4 and PS5, on February 18.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Genre Action-Adventure
Genre Action-Adventure
Modes Single-player
Modes Single-player
Genre Sports

TopSpin 2K25

Genre Sports
Series Top Spin
Genre Adventure

upcoming
Modes Single-player

Genre Adventure

Somerville

Genre Puzzle

Tin Hearts

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
