The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for February includes co-op shooter Payday 3, action-adventure FPS High on Life, and platformer Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Sony announced Wednesday. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers starting February 4. Sony also announced it would stop offering PS4 titles as a key benefit to PS Plus members from 2026, shifting its focus to native PS5 games.

This month's free titles, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, will be available till March 3. PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers can add the games to their libraries and enjoy continued access beyond March 3 with an active subscription.

A reminder — users have until February 3 to add the PS Plus monthly games from January to their libraries. These include Suicide Squad, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Let's take a closer look at the three games joining PS Plus in February:

Payday 3

Payday 3 brings back the familiar co-op heists formula from Payday and Payday 2, with the crew from the first game — “Dallas”, “Chains”, “Wolf”, and “Hoxton” — returning to action. Set in New York, the game attempts to add a bit more complexity to the heists themselves.

There are eight main heists in Payday 3, while three heists from the second game return as side hustles in a remastered format. These can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op. Payday 3 will be available on PS5.

Payday 3 brings back the original heist crew from the first game

Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Starbreeze Studios

High on Life

Rick and Morty fans will find the irreverent, meta humor of High of Life familiar. That's because the sci-fi first-person shooter is created by Justin Roiland. Released in 2022, High on Life tasks the players with preventing a cartel invasion on Earth. You team up with an alien — Kenny, voiced by Roiland himself — and arm yourself with a bunch of incessantly talking guns to take on the role of the savior.

High on Life puts you on a galaxy-spanning adventure, where you explore diverse biomes, meet new characters, and gather a ton of loot. All of this is put through the funny filter, as your guns react to your actions and dole out advice. If Roiland's humour is your thing, High on Life should be a fun sci-fi adventure that delivers on the action as well as the laughs. It will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

A remake of the original Pac-Man World released on the original PlayStation in 1999, Pac-Man World Re-Pac overhauls the game's visuals, introduces several quality-of-life changes and gameplay refinements. Pac-Man's family has been kidnapped, and you're tasked with exploring six intricate 3D worlds, solving puzzles, and beating ghosts to bring them all back.

The remake also features updated controls and re-balanced collectibles. While the essence of the original game has been maintained, the visual presentation and game mechanics have been updated for modern times. Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be available on PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from February 4.

Pac-Mac World Re-Pac features updated visuals, controls and mechanics

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco

Alongside February's PS Plus lineup, Sony also announced that PS4 games would no longer be a key benefit as part of PS Plus starting January 2026. PS4 titles will, however, occasionally be part of PS Plus monthly games and Game Catalog lineups, Sony said.

“As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026,” the PlayStation parent said in the blog post.

This change will not affect PS4 titles already redeemed via PS Plus, which will continue to be accessible to members. Sony has been offering both native PS5 and PS4 games as part of its PS Plus offerings since the current generation console cycle began in 2020. We can now expect more PS5 titles to arrive as part of PS Plus from next year.