Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026

PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026

All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers starting February 4.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2025 15:00 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026

Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Starbreeze Studios

Payday 3 was released 2023

Highlights
  • PS4 games will not be offered as a key PS Plus benefit from 2026
  • High on Life was created by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland
  • Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a remake of the original game from 1999
Advertisement

The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for February includes co-op shooter Payday 3, action-adventure FPS High on Life, and platformer Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Sony announced Wednesday. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers starting February 4. Sony also announced it would stop offering PS4 titles as a key benefit to PS Plus members from 2026, shifting its focus to native PS5 games.

This month's free titles, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, will be available till March 3. PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers can add the games to their libraries and enjoy continued access beyond March 3 with an active subscription.

A reminder — users have until February 3 to add the PS Plus monthly games from January to their libraries. These include Suicide Squad, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Let's take a closer look at the three games joining PS Plus in February:

Payday 3

Payday 3 brings back the familiar co-op heists formula from Payday and Payday 2, with the crew from the first game — “Dallas”, “Chains”, “Wolf”, and “Hoxton” — returning to action. Set in New York, the game attempts to add a bit more complexity to the heists themselves.

There are eight main heists in Payday 3, while three heists from the second game return as side hustles in a remastered format. These can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op. Payday 3 will be available on PS5.

payday 3 inline payday 3

Payday 3 brings back the original heist crew from the first game
Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Starbreeze Studios

High on Life

Rick and Morty fans will find the irreverent, meta humor of High of Life familiar. That's because the sci-fi first-person shooter is created by Justin Roiland. Released in 2022, High on Life tasks the players with preventing a cartel invasion on Earth. You team up with an alien — Kenny, voiced by Roiland himself — and arm yourself with a bunch of incessantly talking guns to take on the role of the savior.

High on Life puts you on a galaxy-spanning adventure, where you explore diverse biomes, meet new characters, and gather a ton of loot. All of this is put through the funny filter, as your guns react to your actions and dole out advice. If Roiland's humour is your thing, High on Life should be a fun sci-fi adventure that delivers on the action as well as the laughs. It will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

A remake of the original Pac-Man World released on the original PlayStation in 1999, Pac-Man World Re-Pac overhauls the game's visuals, introduces several quality-of-life changes and gameplay refinements. Pac-Man's family has been kidnapped, and you're tasked with exploring six intricate 3D worlds, solving puzzles, and beating ghosts to bring them all back.

The remake also features updated controls and re-balanced collectibles. While the essence of the original game has been maintained, the visual presentation and game mechanics have been updated for modern times. Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be available on PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from February 4.

pac man world re pac pacman

Pac-Mac World Re-Pac features updated visuals, controls and mechanics
Photo Credit: Bandai Namco

PS Plus Update for PS4 Games

Alongside February's PS Plus lineup, Sony also announced that PS4 games would no longer be a key benefit as part of PS Plus starting January 2026. PS4 titles will, however, occasionally be part of PS Plus monthly games and Game Catalog lineups, Sony said.

“As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026,” the PlayStation parent said in the blog post.

This change will not affect PS4 titles already redeemed via PS Plus, which will continue to be accessible to members. Sony has been offering both native PS5 and PS4 games as part of its PS Plus offerings since the current generation console cycle began in 2020. We can now expect more PS5 titles to arrive as part of PS Plus from next year.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Pac-Man
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, Sony, PS4, PS5, PS Plus Free Games February 2025, PS Plus Monthly Games February 2025
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
DeepSeek Blocked on App Store, Google Play Store in Italy

Related Stories

PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Ola Will Launch Gen 3 Platform-Based Electric Scooter in India This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Solved a Key Display Issue
  5. Nothing Could Launch Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Next Month
  6. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Surfaces on FCC Database With Key Design Changes
  8. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
  9. WhatsApp's Latest Beta Drops Support for These iPhone Models
  10. iPhone SE 4 Could Borrow Key Design Elements from iPhone 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Brings 'Season Download' Button to iPhone, iPad Users
  2. GoPro Hero Gets a New 4:3 Aspect Ratio Option for 4K Video Recording
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue
  4. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  5. PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026
  6. DeepSeek Blocked on App Store, Google Play Store in Italy
  7. Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors
  9. Vodafone Makes World's First Satellite Video Call Using Standard Smartphone
  10. Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Secretly Tracking Consumers Through Cellphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »