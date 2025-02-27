Technology News
MSI Refreshes Titan, Raider, Vector and Stealth Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

MSI's new gaming laptops will go on sale in India in March.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2025 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth was unveiled at CES 2025

Highlights
  • MSI's latest laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs
  • These new Titan, Raider, Vector and Stealth models sport 18-inch displays
  • MSI also updated its Venture and Venture Pro business laptop lineup
MSI has released updated versions of its Titan, Raider, Vector and Stealth gaming laptops. These refreshed models were first unveiled by the company at CES 2025, and will go on sale in India next month. MSI has equipped the new Titan, Raider, Vector and Stealth models with Intel's Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The company has also launched updated versions of its Venture and Venture Pro series laptops.

MSI Titan, Raider, Vector and Stealth Laptop Prices in India and Availability

Pricing for MSI's new laptops starts at Rs. 3,35,990 for the MSI Vector 16 HX AI (A2XWIG), while the
MSI Raider 18 HX AI is listed in two variants priced at Rs. 4,81,990 and Rs. 5,59,990. The MSI Titan 18 HX AI (A2XWJG) is priced at Rs. 6,71,990, while the top-of-the-line MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth (A2XWJG) costs Rs. 7,43,990.

According to a landing page for the new laptops on MSI's website, these models will be available at discounted prices (up to Rs. 60,000 off) between March 10 and March 31. Pricing for the MSI Stealth 18 HX AI and the new MSI Vector and MSI Vector Pro models are yet to be announced.

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, Titan 18 HX AI Specifications

Both the Titan 18 HX AI and Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth run on Windows 11 and feature an 18-inch UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) Mini LED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut.

titan 18 hx ai MSI Titan 18 HX AI

MSI Titan 18 HX AI
Photo Credit: MSI

 

MSI has equipped these laptops with an Intel Core Ultra 285HX processor, paired with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. It features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with up to 24GB of GDDR7 memory. It has a Full-HD+ IR webcam with support for HDR and 3D noise reduction (3DNR+).

There are six speakers tuned by Dynaudio and a 3.5mm combo audio jack on both models. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Gigabit Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD card reader.

Powering both laptops is a 4-cell 99.9Wh battery that can be charged using a 400W adapter. They also feature a SteelSeries RGB gaming keyboard with Cherry Mechanical switches, along with a dedicated Copilot key.

msi stealth 18 hx ai MSI Stealth 18 HX AI

MSI Stealth 18 HX AI
Photo Credit: MSI

 

Specifications

Customers can purchase the MSI Stealth 18 HX AI laptop in three variants that are equipped with different GPUs. The A2XWJG, A2XWIG, and A2XWHG variants feature GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB, GDDR7), RTX 5080 (16GB, GDDR7), and RTX 5070 Ti (12GB, GDDR7), respectively.

All three variants run on Windows 11, along with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 200HX series CPUs, along with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. They sport up to 18-inch UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) Mini LED screens, with the same features as the MSI Titan 18 HX model. The laptops have a Full-HD webcam with HDR and 3DNR+.

The laptops support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader. There's a SteelSeries RGB gaming keyboard, and a dedicated Copilot key, on all three models. The laptops run on a 99.9W battery that supports 280W charging.

MSI Raider 18 HX AI Specifications

The Raider 18 HX AI is available in two configurations with a GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB, GDDR7) GPU and a GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB, GDDR7) GPU. Both models run on Windows 11 and have an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX CPU with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

msi raider 18 hx ai MSI Raider 18 HX AI

MSI Raider 18 HX AI
Photo Credit: MSI

 

There's an 18-inch UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) Mini LED display with features that match the Stealth 18 HX AI models. MSI has also equipped the laptops with the same webcam and speaker setup as the other models in the series.

Both variants offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, along with two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an SD card reader. It packs a 4-cell 99.9Wh battery and ships with a 400W charger.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI Specifications

There are two variants of the MSI Vector 16 HX AI, one with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB, GDDR7) GPU and a GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB, GDDR7) GPU. They run on Windows 11 and sport up to 16-inch UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) Mini LED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

msi vector 16 hx ai MSI Vector 16 HX AI

MSI Vector 16 HX AI
Photo Credit: MSI

 

The Vector 16 HX Ai runs on up to Intel Core Ultra 200HX series CPUs, paired with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. It features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with up to 16GB of GDDR7 memory. The laptop also features a Full-HD+ IR webcam with support for HDR and 3DNR+. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

There are two 2W speakers and a 3.5mm combo audio jack on the Vector 16 HX AI. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Gigabit Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD card reader. There's a 4-cell 90Wh battery and the laptop can be charged using a 330W adapter.

