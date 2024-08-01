Sony has revealed the slate of monthly games joining PlayStation Plus in August. This month, the free games coming to PS Plus include action-adventure title Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, survival horror game Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach and action-RPG platformer Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. The three monthly titles will be playable for all PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting August 6.

This month's PS Plus lineup, announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, will be available till September 2. PS Plus subscribers can add these free titles to their game libraries from August 6 and continue playing them beyond September 2 with an active PS Plus subscription.

The July lineup of PS Plus monthly games is still available on the service and can be added to the game library till August 6. These include Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us. Here's a look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for August:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws releases later this month on August 30, but before you decide to dip into the open-world action-adventure game, you can get a taste for galaxies far, far away in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Developed by Traveller's Tales, the Lego-themed title takes players through the stories of all nine Skywalker Saga Star Wars films, which include the original trilogy, the prequels and the recent sequels.

Released in 2022, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a hefty game, bringing iconic moments from the films in a single package. There's lightsaber combat, blaster showdowns, aerial encounters, all your favourite Star Wars characters and more. The Skywalker Saga is a must-play for Star Wars fans. It joins PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 on August 6.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PS4 and PS5

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

The Five Nights at Freddy's series barely needs an introduction, and this month, PS Plus adds the ninth main instalment in the long-running horror franchise. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach takes place in a shopping mall, Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex, where players are put into the shoes of Gregory.

As Gregory, players must face the horrors of the mall and survive till the morning. The game brings free-roam gameplay, and for a change, the titular Freedy Fazbear helps the players take on other animatronics who are after Gregory. Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach arrives on both PS4 and PS5.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

A fantasy action-RPG platformer, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights tells the story of Lily, a priestess in Land's End, a sprawling kingdom left in ruin by endless rain. As Lily, players explore diverse environments, dark caves and rain-drenched forests, taking on undead foes.

The game features 2D platforming, with an emphasis on combat and puzzle-solving. Lily can summon purified spirits to aid her in combat. Over time, you find more spirits that join your ghostly arsenal and bring new abilities to help defeat challenging bosses. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights will be available on the PS4 and will be accessible on the PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Last month, Sony also revealed the slate of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog in July. These include Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 and more. PS Plus Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers.