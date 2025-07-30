Technology News
PS Plus Monthly Games for August Revealed: Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2

All three games will join PS Plus on August 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 July 2025 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Neowiz

Lies of P was released in 2023

Highlights
  • Lies of P puts players in the shoes of Pinocchio
  • DayZ is multiplayer title where players must survive a zombie outbreak
  • July's PS Plus monthly games will be available till August 4
The monthly free games joining PlayStation Plus in August have been revealed. Next month's PS Plus lineup is led by Lies of P, the acclaimed Soulslike action-RPG from Korean developers Neowiz and Round8 Studio. Released in 2023, Lies of P features challenging boss fights and a gothic setting inspired by the Belle Époque period. The two other games joining PS Plus in August include survival title DayZ and fighting title My Hero One's Justice 2.

All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from August 5. Sony is also offering a variety of free avatars from popular games to PS Plus members. July's monthly PS Plus games — Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant — will be available on the service till August 4. Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games for August:

Lies of P

The Soulslike genre has exploded in the past couple of years, but Lies of P, which was released in 2023, was one of the earliest to take the FromSoftware formula and create an original action-RPG experience with it. The game puts players in the shoes of Pinocchio amidst a puppet uprising in the fictional city of Krat. Armed with various mechanical tools and melee weapons, players must take on the city's many threats and tough as nails boss fights.

In June, Lies of P received its first expansion, titled Overture, that serves as a prequel to the main game. The action-RPG will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

dayz dayz

DayZ is a hardcore multiplayer survival title
Photo Credit: Bohemia Interactive

DayZ

PS Plus also adds DayZ in August. The multiplayer survival title, which started off as an Arma 2 mod, puts up to 60 players on a single map amidst a zombie outbreak. Players must scavenge gear and weapons, food and medicines, and other equipment to survive in hostile conditions.

If players die, their progress resets, thus delivering a hardcore survival experience. DayZ also features hunting and cooking, and a variety of vehicles to help traverse the expansive map. DayZ is available on PS4 and can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

My Hero One's Justice 2

Finally, PS Plus subscribers will get to play My Hero One's Justice 2 in August. Bandai Namco's fighting title is based on the My Hero Academia manga series and features a roster of familiar characters. The arena fighting title is a sequel to My Hero One's Justice, which was released in 2018. It will be available on PS4.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
