Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly in the works and the upcoming lineup is expected to include two models — the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. The company is yet to announce the exact launch date of the next Find X series, but the camera details of the Find X6 Pro have already surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone is said to sport three 50-megapixel Sony cameras on the rear. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Oppo Find X6 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, posted alleged camera details of the Oppo Find X6 Pro on Weibo. According to the tipster, the upcoming device will have three 50-megapixel rear cameras. The camera setup could be led by a Sony IMX989 sensor with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It could also include a Sony IMX890 sensor and a Sony IMX890 sensor.

According to the tipster, the current prototype of Oppo Find X6 Pro (glass/ceramic version) has a thickness of around 9.3mm, and the thickness with lens module is around 14mm. The plain leather version is said to have a thickness of around 9.5mm, and the lens module is around 14mm.

Previous leaks have suggested that Oppo will equip the upcoming handset with a MariSilicon X chip for enhanced imaging results. The company recently confirmed that the next Find X flagship smartphone will be one of the first to run Qualcomm's next-generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Oppo launched the Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite in February this year. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It has a 6.70-inch 10-bit QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000mAh dual-cell battery are the other key highlights. It offers 80W SuperVOOC, 50W AirVOOC, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

