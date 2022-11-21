Technology News
Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors

Oppo Find X6 Pro is said to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 November 2022 19:30 IST
Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X5 Pro (pictured) was unveiled in February this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly in the works
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro could be equipped with a Sony IMX989 sensor
  • The vanilla model could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly in the works and the upcoming lineup is expected to include two models — the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. The company is yet to announce the exact launch date of the next Find X series, but the camera details of the Find X6 Pro have already surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone is said to sport three 50-megapixel Sony cameras on the rear. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Oppo Find X6 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, posted alleged camera details of the Oppo Find X6 Pro on Weibo. According to the tipster, the upcoming device will have three 50-megapixel rear cameras. The camera setup could be led by a Sony IMX989 sensor with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It could also include a Sony IMX890 sensor and a Sony IMX890 sensor.

According to the tipster, the current prototype of Oppo Find X6 Pro (glass/ceramic version) has a thickness of around 9.3mm, and the thickness with lens module is around 14mm. The plain leather version is said to have a thickness of around 9.5mm, and the lens module is around 14mm.

Previous leaks have suggested that Oppo will equip the upcoming handset with a MariSilicon X chip for enhanced imaging results. The company recently confirmed that the next Find X flagship smartphone will be one of the first to run Qualcomm's next-generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Oppo launched the Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite in February this year. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It has a 6.70-inch 10-bit QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000mAh dual-cell battery are the other key highlights. It offers 80W SuperVOOC, 50W AirVOOC, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
