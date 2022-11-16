Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More

Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second-Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More

Lapin, Norco, and Gungrave G.O.R.E are also on the way.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 November 2022 16:42 IST
Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second-Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More

Photo Credit: Fatshark

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is priced at Rs. 2,199 on Steam

Highlights
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Gungrave G.O.R.E are among day one launches
  • Norco is finally headed to Xbox consoles and cloud
  • Eight titles are leaving Game Pass on November 30

Xbox Game Pass is bringing eight new titles in the second half of November, which includes four day-one releases. The kicker is definitely Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, where you drop into the unforgiving hive city of Tertium and unload bullets onto bloodthirsty foes, who seek to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime. The game launches November 30 on PC. A week before that, subscribers will be treated to Gungrave G.O.R.E, a stylish third-person shooter that adds martial arts into the mix, enabling seamless action as you unleash combos. It drops November 22 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Based on Frank Herbert's groundbreaking Dune universe, November 17 sees Dune: Spice Wars dropping onto PC Game Pass, where you lead a faction and battle for control over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. Bear in mind that the game is still in early access, so some technical issues might seep through. Ghostlore is another such “game preview” title, which pits you in an ARPG combat arena, battling monsters hailing from Southeast-Asian folklore. Drawing inspiration from timeless classics such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, it features a detailed item customisation system and procedurally generated maps.

If FPS shooters are your jam, then head over to Insurgency: Sandstorm on November 29, across cloud and console, as you battle in war-torn regions through intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. But before that, don't skip on the opportunity of playing as a rabbit in Lapin, a 2D platformer where you hop around and explore modern civilisation after rampant construction forced you out of your burrows. Lapin releases November 17 on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Coming off the heels of last month's Football Manager 2023, Soccer Story is a new physics-driven adventure RPG, “where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball.” In a world that has forgotten about “The Beautiful Game,” players must solve puzzles, best formidable teams, and unlock secrets to save the sport. Soccer Story drops November 29 on cloud, console, and PC. Then there's Norco, a point-and-click adventure, where you explore a dystopian, increasingly surreal South Louisiana, hoping to pin down your missing brother. Norco launches November 17. The game's already out on PC and is now headed to cloud and console.

With that, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting November 17:

November 17

Dune: Spice Wars — PC

Ghostlore — PC

Lapin — PC, cloud, and console

Norco — cloud and console

November 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E — PC, cloud, and console

November 29

Insurgency: Sandstorm — cloud and console

Soccer Story — PC, cloud, and console

November 30

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide — PC

And as usual, Microsoft has confirmed some titles to be leaving Game Pass. On November 30, you can say goodbye to Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon, and Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector. Of course, before they disappear from the service, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Norco

Norco

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Insurgency: Sandstorm

Insurgency: Sandstorm

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox game pass, xbox game pass november 2022, xbox game pass free games, warhammer 40000 darktide, warhammer 40k darktide, dune spice wars, gungrave gore, ghostlore, lapin, norco, insurgency sandstorm, soccer story, pc, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Government to Raise Issues of Social Media, Dark Web, Crypto Misuse at 'No Money for Terror' Conference
Sony Files Patent for Tracking Digital Collectibles in Games Using NFTs
Featured video of the day
Best Budget Phone Under Rs. 15,000

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second-Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  2. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  3. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Days After Twitter Cut Jobs: Report
  6. This Phone Looks Like the iPhone 13, But Costs Way Less: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Australia's Corporate Watchdog Suspends FTX Australia's Financial Services License
  2. Sony Files Patent for Tracking Digital Collectibles in Games Using NFTs
  3. Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second-Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More
  4. Government to Raise Issues of Social Media, Dark Web, Crypto Misuse at 'No Money for Terror' Conference
  5. Mastercard, HSBC Roll Out Digital Dollar Blockchain Project Amid Crypto Crash; Reinstates Support
  6. Digital Services Act: Web Giants to Submit User Data as EU Law Comes Into Effect
  7. Letv Y1 Pro+ With iPhone 13-Like Design Listed Online: Price, Specifications Revealed
  8. Elon Musk Set to Testify at US Trial Over His $50 Billion Tesla Pay Package
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets November 2022 Android Security Update After Android 13 Rollout: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.