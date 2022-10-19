PS5's DualSense Edge wireless controller arrives globally on January 26. (No word on an India launch date though.) Pre-orders are set to go live soon, and ahead of it, Sony has released a handy FAQ, detailing its features, prices, and availability. While looking awfully similar to the standard DualSense, PlayStation's new premium-grade controller is “ultra-customisable,” boasting swappable thumbstick caps and control mapping. PS5's new DualSense Edge wireless controllers go up for pre-orders, starting Tuesday, October 25, through the PlayStation Direct website. It is priced at $199.99 (about Rs. 16,467) in the US.

The PS5 DualSense Edge is essentially Sony's (very belated) response to Xbox's Elite Series of controllers. This marks the first time the company has taken a crack at customisable controllers, as previously, players had to rely on third-party gamepads like Scuf Gaming for similar features. And while those established their prowess on the hardware front, PlayStation is upping the ante with software options to build a personalised gaming experience.

As mentioned before, the new PS5 DualSense Edge controllers will be available at an RRP (recommended retail price) of $199.99, and will launch on January 26, 2023, in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Both the main controller and its replaceable stick modules will be available in these countries via direct.playstation.com, with the latter being priced at $19.99 (about Rs. 1,646).

Units will go up for sale in other participating retailers starting February 23, 2023. Currently, there is no word on India price or pre-orders.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, allowing players to deactivate specific button inputs or even adjust the analogue stick sensitivity. Upon finding their suited control settings, players can save them to unique profiles and swap them on the fly. Let's say, on Profile 1, you have lower camera sensitivity for better aiming in FPS games. So, instead of having to manually adjust when switching to a narrative-driven title, you can simply set these configurations beforehand, and swap through the software.

The DualSense Edge package includes three swappable thumbstick caps, and two back buttons — the latter of which gives an extra edge, as it can be configured to additional inputs. Caps are divided into standard, high-dome, and low-dome categories, and can be replaced to easily suit your palm size and finger alignment. Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, which even lets you charge the controller via a USB connection, when not in use — ensuring you're ready for the next play session.

Here's everything included in the PS5 DualSense Edge case:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

The PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller releases January 26, 2023. Currently, there are no details on an India launch.

