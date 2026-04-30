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PS5 Linux Loader Gets Public Release, Allowing Users to Run Steam and PC Games on Console

The Linux loader only supports the original PS5 model.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 April 2026 19:03 IST
PS5 Linux Loader Gets Public Release, Allowing Users to Run Steam and PC Games on Console

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Linux loader exploits a PS5 vulnerability

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Highlights
  • Security engineer Andrew Nguyen has publicly released the Linux loader
  • The Linux loader does not install Linux on PS5 permanently
  • Jailbreaking your PS5 could get the console banned by Sony
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A security engineer has publicly released a PS5 Linux loader that essentially turns Sony's console into a PC that can run Steam games. The Linux loader, called ps5-linux, leverages a vulnerability in the original PS5 console to turn it into a Linux PC. The engineer claims the Linux loader on PS5 can run games at 4K, 60fps.

Linux Loader for PS5 Released

Andrew Nguyen, a security engineer who figured out a way to put Linux on PS5 last month, has now released the full ps5-linux toolchain on GitHub. Using the Linux loader, users can turn their PS5 running 3.xx and 4.xx firmwares into a fully functional Linux PC gaming device. Bear in mind, the loader only supports the original PS5 phat model.

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Nguyen posted an image of Linux running on PS5 with Steam installed, which would allow one to run PC games on the console. Last month, he had shared a video of GTA 5 Enhanced running on a PS5 with ray tracing on.

According to the description on the GitHub page, the ps5-linux release exploits a patched hypervisor vulnerability on the original PS5 model running 3.xx and 4.xx firmwares to turn it into a Linux PC. With the loader, the PS5's M.2 SSD can be utilised as a dedicated Linux partition. The OS can also be installed on all USB ports on the console. M.2 SSD support is only available on PS5 consoles running firmwares 4.00, 4.02, 4.03, 4.50, and 4.51.

To run ps5-linux, users would need a USB drive with minimum 64GB (ideally external SSD) to install and run the OS; USB Ethernet/WLAN adapter for internet access, and mouse and keyboard.

It's worth noting that the process requires jailbreaking your PS5, which violates Sony's Software License Agreement and could result in your PS5 console and PSN account being banned.

Additionally, ps5-linux is a soft mod, Nguyen explained on the GitHub page. This means it would not permanently install Linux on your PS5; the loader must be re-run to boot into Linux each time.

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Further reading: PS5, Linux, Sony, Steam, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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