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Sony Issues Statement on New DRM Check for PS5, PS4 Games After Backlash

The PlayStation parent has said the DRM check would be performed once to validate the game's license.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 April 2026 15:06 IST
Sony Issues Statement on New DRM Check for PS5, PS4 Games After Backlash

Photo Credit: Sony

The DRM check applies to digital purchases from the PlayStation Store

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Highlights
  • Initial reports claimed that games would require 30-day DRM checks
  • Sony has said online check will be done once to validate the game
  • New DRM system has received backlash from PlayStation users
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PS5 and PS4 users were thrown into confusion this week when reports of Sony implementing a new Digital Rights Management (DRM) system on its consoles emerged. Some claimed that new digital game purchases on PlayStation consoles would require online verification every 30 days to continue being playable. The strict DRM check would have left users unable to access games they own in case of offline play. Now, after days of confusion and criticism, Sony has finally broken its silence on the issue.

In a statement to Gamespot, an SIE spokesperson cleared up the confusion and confirmed that digital purchases on PS5 and PS4 would not require monthly DRM check. Games purchased from the PlayStation Store would subject to a one-time check to confirm the license, beyond which players can continue playing their titles without interruption.

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“Players can continue to access and play their purchased games as usual,” the spokesperson told Gamespot. “A one-time online check is required to confirm the game's license, after which no further check-ins are required.”

PlayStation DRM Controversy

Sony's statement follows days of intense backlash and confusion surrounding the reported monthly DRM checks for digital games on PS5 and PS4. YouTube channel Modded Warfare and Does it play, a platform dedicated to game preservation, initially reported Sony implementing a 30-day DRM check for new digital purchases on PS4 and PS5.

In shared videos and screenshots, they showed new digitally purchased games coming with a 30-day validity period. To continue playing the games beyond the period, users would have to go online to verify the game's license. Reports claimed that the DRM check would have to be performed every 30 days to continue playing the title.

However, with more users investigating the DRM issue, new reports claimed that the online check would be done once, possibly to counter users exploiting Sony‘s digital refund system.

In any case, Sony has confirmed a one-time DRM check following a digital purchase on PS5 and PS4 will be performed to validate the game's license. This would make offline play for new digital purchases impossible, at least until the online check is done.

Understandably, Sony's new DRM checks have received widespread criticism from users and communities dedicated to game preservation. DRM protections prevent users from playing games they own offline and require an online check in to validate the game's license.

DRM software, for instance Denuvo, is often utilised in PC games to counter piracy. Many modern single-player games are now always-online and require an active internet connection to continue being playable.

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Further reading: Sony, PS5, PS4, DRM, Sony DRM, PlayStation, PlayStation Store, SIE, PS5 Games, PS5 DRM
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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