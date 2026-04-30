Sony Issues Statement on New DRM Check for PS5, PS4 Games After Backlash

PS5 and PS4 users were thrown into confusion this week when reports of Sony implementing a new Digital Rights Management (DRM) system on its consoles emerged. Some claimed that new digital game purchases on PlayStation consoles would require online verification every 30 days to continue being playable. The strict DRM check would have left users unable to access games they own in case of offline play. Now, after days of confusion and criticism, Sony has finally broken its silence on the issue.

In a statement to Gamespot, an SIE spokesperson cleared up the confusion and confirmed that digital purchases on PS5 and PS4 would not require monthly DRM check. Games purchased from the PlayStation Store would subject to a one-time check to confirm the license, beyond which players can continue playing their titles without interruption.

“Players can continue to access and play their purchased games as usual,” the spokesperson told Gamespot. “A one-time online check is required to confirm the game's license, after which no further check-ins are required.”

PlayStation DRM Controversy

Sony's statement follows days of intense backlash and confusion surrounding the reported monthly DRM checks for digital games on PS5 and PS4. YouTube channel Modded Warfare and Does it play, a platform dedicated to game preservation, initially reported Sony implementing a 30-day DRM check for new digital purchases on PS4 and PS5.

In shared videos and screenshots, they showed new digitally purchased games coming with a 30-day validity period. To continue playing the games beyond the period, users would have to go online to verify the game's license. Reports claimed that the DRM check would have to be performed every 30 days to continue playing the title.

Potential major DRM issue rolled out by PlayStation (and Xbox as well, allegedly). All new PSN purchases now have a 30 day validation countdown. Already investigating to find out more details. pic.twitter.com/4hqMdWfJ2T — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) April 25, 2026

However, with more users investigating the DRM issue, new reports claimed that the online check would be done once, possibly to counter users exploiting Sony‘s digital refund system.

In any case, Sony has confirmed a one-time DRM check following a digital purchase on PS5 and PS4 will be performed to validate the game's license. This would make offline play for new digital purchases impossible, at least until the online check is done.

Understandably, Sony's new DRM checks have received widespread criticism from users and communities dedicated to game preservation. DRM protections prevent users from playing games they own offline and require an online check in to validate the game's license.

DRM software, for instance Denuvo, is often utilised in PC games to counter piracy. Many modern single-player games are now always-online and require an active internet connection to continue being playable.