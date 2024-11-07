Technology News
The PS5 Pro boasts advanced ray-tracing capabilities that enable more accurate and realistic lighting and reflections in games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 November 2024 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The PS5 Pro was officially announced in September after multiple leaks

Highlights
  • The PS5 Pro comes at an MSRP of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750)
  • The console does not come with a disc drive out-of-the-box
  • Sony has not yet announced a launch date for the PS5 Pro in India
Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Pro, an upgraded version of its popular home console, in select markets Thursday. The PS5 Pro, announced in September, comes with an upgraded GPU, advanced ray-tracing features, AI upscaling technology for better image quality and double the storage of the PS5. Sony's “most advanced and innovative console hardware to date,” however, doesn't come with a disc drive out-out-the-box. Ahead of the console's release, Sony has also shared a list of over 50 games enhanced for the PS5 Pro that will be available at launch.

PS5 Pro Price, Availability

The PS5 Pro comes at an MSRP of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750). In the UK, the console costs £699.99 GBP, while in EU and Japan it is priced €799.99 EUR and ¥119,980 JPY (includes tax), respectively. Customers can purchase an attachable disc drive for $79.9 and a vertical stand for $29.99 separately.

The PS5 Pro is now available in select markets and can be purchased at participating retailers, or directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com. The console is available in the standard dual-tone black and white colourway or in a limited edition grey colour option as part of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle.

Sony has not yet announced a launch date for the PS5 Pro in India.

ps5 pro console ps5 pro

The PS5 Pro has a similar design to the standard PS5
Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 Pro Specifications, Features

The PS5 Pro comes with a few hardware upgrades over the PS5, with the console promising better framerates and higher resolution. The official specs of the console have now been revealed. It comes with the same AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU as the PS5 but has improved RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops of GPU compute performance.

The console comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM for system tasks. The PS5 Pro packs a 2TB custom SSD, doubling the storage space of the standard PS5.

In terms of features, the PS5 Pro boasts advanced ray-tracing capabilities that enable more accurate and realistic lighting and reflections in games. The console also debuts Sony's new AI upscaling feature, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which uses machine learning-based technology for better image quality.

PS5 Pro Enhanced Games Available at Launch

Earlier this week, Sony announced that over 50 games will get PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with more to follow. Here's the list of enhanced titles that will be available on the console, starting November 7:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon's Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Lords of the Fallen (2023)
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA 2K25
  • No Man's Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin's Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
