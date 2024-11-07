Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Pro, an upgraded version of its popular home console, in select markets Thursday. The PS5 Pro, announced in September, comes with an upgraded GPU, advanced ray-tracing features, AI upscaling technology for better image quality and double the storage of the PS5. Sony's “most advanced and innovative console hardware to date,” however, doesn't come with a disc drive out-out-the-box. Ahead of the console's release, Sony has also shared a list of over 50 games enhanced for the PS5 Pro that will be available at launch.

PS5 Pro Price, Availability

The PS5 Pro comes at an MSRP of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750). In the UK, the console costs £699.99 GBP, while in EU and Japan it is priced €799.99 EUR and ¥119,980 JPY (includes tax), respectively. Customers can purchase an attachable disc drive for $79.9 and a vertical stand for $29.99 separately.

The PS5 Pro is now available in select markets and can be purchased at participating retailers, or directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com. The console is available in the standard dual-tone black and white colourway or in a limited edition grey colour option as part of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle.

Sony has not yet announced a launch date for the PS5 Pro in India.

The PS5 Pro has a similar design to the standard PS5

Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 Pro Specifications, Features

The PS5 Pro comes with a few hardware upgrades over the PS5, with the console promising better framerates and higher resolution. The official specs of the console have now been revealed. It comes with the same AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU as the PS5 but has improved RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops of GPU compute performance.

The console comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM for system tasks. The PS5 Pro packs a 2TB custom SSD, doubling the storage space of the standard PS5.

In terms of features, the PS5 Pro boasts advanced ray-tracing capabilities that enable more accurate and realistic lighting and reflections in games. The console also debuts Sony's new AI upscaling feature, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which uses machine learning-based technology for better image quality.

PS5 Pro Enhanced Games Available at Launch

Earlier this week, Sony announced that over 50 games will get PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with more to follow. Here's the list of enhanced titles that will be available on the console, starting November 7: