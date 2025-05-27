Sony is reportedly set to announce a discount on PS5 prices as part of its Days of Play promotion. The annual event, which usually takes place around the end of May, will bring discounts on PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories. In addition to the standard PS5, the PlayStation parent will reportedly announce the first official discount on the PS5 Pro, which launched last year.

Sony to Announce Days of Play Sale

The details about Sony's Days of Play promotion were shared by reliable leaker billbil-kun over the weekend. In a Dealabs report published Saturday, the tipster claimed the promotional event will take place from May 28 to June 11, with offers on PS5 consoles, games, accessories and PlayStation Plus subscription.

According to the leaker, the PS5 slim will get a discount of EUR 100 in Europe, the best offer yet on the console. The Days of Play discount will apply to both physical and digital editions of the console. The PS5 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly get a EUR 50 price cut, marking the first discount for the high-end console since it launched in November 2024.

The price of the PS5 slim standard edition will reportedly go down from EUR 549.99 to EUR 449.99. The digital edition of the console will be priced at EUR 399.99, down from EUR 499.99, during Days of Play. The PS5 Pro launched at EUR 799.99 in Europe but will be available for EUR 749.99.

The leaker claimed that the PS VR2 headset and select DualSense controllers will also get a EUR 50 discount. Sony will reportedly announce the Days of Play promotion this week; an announcement is expected to come on May 27.

In India, Sony is likely to run a localised Days of Play promotion, bringing discounts on PS5 consoles, games and accessories. The PS5 Pro is not available in the country.

Last year's Days of Play sale was announced on May 29, with the PS5 slim digital edition available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,990 during the promotion.

Last month, Sony hiked the prices of PS5 consoles in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand, citing “challenging economic environment”. The move came after US President Donald Trump announced widespread tariffs on US imports in April. Earlier this month, Microsoft, too, raised the prices for Xbox consoles, games and accessories, citing “market conditions and the rising cost of development”.