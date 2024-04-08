Technology News
The discounts will be live on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales and other participating retails, Sony said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 April 2024 11:48 IST
The standard PS5 was launched in India in February 2021

Highlights
  • The newly launched PS5 slim will not be included in the offer
  • Discounts will also apply to standard PS5 bundles
  • PS5 slim went on sale in India last week
Sony has announced a limited period promotional offer on select older PlayStation 5 models in India. The “Summer Promo” offer will apply on the standard PS5, bringing a discount of up to Rs. 13,000 on the console. The discount, announced in the wake of the launch of the slimmer version of PS5 in India, will start on April 10. The disc edition of the standard PS5, which launched in India in February 2021, is currently priced at Rs. 54,990.

The “Summer Promo” offer will only cover the disc version of the standard PS5 with model number CFI -1208A01R. The offer starts April 10 and will be active till April 30, or till stocks of the console model last. The standard PS5 will get a discount of up to Rs. 13,000. Sony India confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the discount will apply variably to applicable products and the offer will be valid on disc edition PS5 bundles, as well.

The discounts will be live on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales and other participating retails, Sony said. It's also worth noting that the promotional offer will not include the Digital Edition of the older version console and the newly launched PS5 slim.

The slim version of the PS5, first announced in October last year, went on sale in India last week. The latest discount is likely aimed at clearing out stocks of the older model of the console.

The PS5 slim, which is thinner and lighter than the standard PS5, comes in at the same price of Rs. 54,990 for the disc edition and Rs. 44,990 for the digital edition. The new slim variant of the console is also available for 10-minute delivery in select cities in India via Blinkit.

The PS5 has sold over 50 million units since its launch in November 2020, but sales of the console have been slowing down, Sony confirmed at its quarterly earnings call earlier this year. The company had said it was set to miss its PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2023, expecting to sell four million units fewer than its 25-million goal for the year.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Further reading: PS5, Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, India
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
