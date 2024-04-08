Sony has announced a limited period promotional offer on select older PlayStation 5 models in India. The “Summer Promo” offer will apply on the standard PS5, bringing a discount of up to Rs. 13,000 on the console. The discount, announced in the wake of the launch of the slimmer version of PS5 in India, will start on April 10. The disc edition of the standard PS5, which launched in India in February 2021, is currently priced at Rs. 54,990.

The “Summer Promo” offer will only cover the disc version of the standard PS5 with model number CFI -1208A01R. The offer starts April 10 and will be active till April 30, or till stocks of the console model last. The standard PS5 will get a discount of up to Rs. 13,000. Sony India confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the discount will apply variably to applicable products and the offer will be valid on disc edition PS5 bundles, as well.

The discounts will be live on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales and other participating retails, Sony said. It's also worth noting that the promotional offer will not include the Digital Edition of the older version console and the newly launched PS5 slim.

The slim version of the PS5, first announced in October last year, went on sale in India last week. The latest discount is likely aimed at clearing out stocks of the older model of the console.

The PS5 slim, which is thinner and lighter than the standard PS5, comes in at the same price of Rs. 54,990 for the disc edition and Rs. 44,990 for the digital edition. The new slim variant of the console is also available for 10-minute delivery in select cities in India via Blinkit.

The PS5 has sold over 50 million units since its launch in November 2020, but sales of the console have been slowing down, Sony confirmed at its quarterly earnings call earlier this year. The company had said it was set to miss its PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2023, expecting to sell four million units fewer than its 25-million goal for the year.

