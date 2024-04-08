Apple's 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro models have been part of several leaks and rumours, but nothing concrete is known about their launch yet. Fortunately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now given us a more specific launch window. They are said to arrive in early May. Apple could also unveil updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil alongside the new tablets. The new iPad Pro is expected to come with an M3 chip. It could offer MagSafe wireless charging and OLED screens. A new iPad Mini and base iPad model are also said to be in the works. They could launch as soon as the end of 2024.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter said that the refreshed iPad Pro and iPad Air will launch in the first week of May, about a month ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that's scheduled to kick off on June 10. More specifically, Gurman, citing sources, says that the launch will “probably” happen on May 6.

Gurman adds that the Spring launch will debut a refreshed Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil as well. He claimed that Apple retail stores are preparing to receive new product marketing materials later that week. The upcoming iPad models are said to pack an OLED screen and will likely come at higher price points.

Further, Gurman states that Apple is working on new versions of the low-end iPad and iPad mini. These base variants might not be available until the end of the year "at the earliest". The new smaller iPad will probably end up being a cheaper version of the 10th generation model from 2022. The iPad mini update might see just a processor upgrade.

Rumours of updated iPad Air and iPad Pro have been around for months. The new iPad Pro is anticipated to pack an M3 chip and MagSafe wireless charging. The iPad Air on the other hand could run on an M2 chip. The upcoming iPad Pro models are tipped to get thinner bezels and available in "glossy and matte screen versions." The 11-inch variant is likely to have a 7.12mm bezel, while the 12.9-inch option could have a 7.08mm bezel.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.