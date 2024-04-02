Technology News

PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5, Sony Confirms Pricing

The disc version of the PS5 slim will sell at Rs. 54,990, while the digital edition is priced at Rs. 44,990.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 April 2024 13:40 IST
PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5, Sony Confirms Pricing

Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 slim features 1TB of custom SSD storage

Highlights
  • PS5 slim was first announced in October last year
  • The console is up to 24 percent lighter than the standard PS5
  • Sony is reportedly working on a "Pro" version of the PS5, as well
Sony has announced that the slimmer variant of the PlayStation 5 console, which first launched in the US in November last year, will be available in India, starting April 5. Both the disc and digital editions of PS5 slim will go on sale in the country this week, with stock availability at participating retailers confirmed. PS5 slim, a lighter and thinner version of the original console, retains much of the PlayStation 5 design language, but comes with a detachable disc drive and slightly bigger storage.

The PlayStation parent has also confirmed the pricing for PS5 slim in India, with the console selling at the same prices as the existing PS5. The disc version of the PS5 slim will sell at Rs. 54,990, while the digital edition is priced at Rs. 44,990. Customers who buy the digital edition of the console can purchase the PS5 slim disc drive separately.

The PS5 slim will be available at offline and online retailers in the country from April 5. Stocks of the new variant of the console should be available at Sony's ShopatSC website, Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop and other participating retailers.

Sony refreshed the PS5 lineup in October last year, announcing a slimmer redesigned console, which comes with mostly the same hardware specifications as the original PS5. The design changes have led to an overall smaller form factor, with the PS5 slim seeing a reduction in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by up to 24 percent compared to the standard PS5.

ps5 slim inline sony 1697004727305 ps5 slim

The PS5 slim comes with a detachable disc drive
Photo Credit: Sony

The slimmer version of the PS5 also boasts slightly bigger internal storage, up from the standard PS5's 825GB custom SSD to 1TB. Customers also get the option to add an external UHD Blu-ray disc drive to the PS5 slim digital edition console. The new variant's processing power and graphical capabilities, however, remain the same as the original PS5.

Sony is also reportedly readying a “Pro” version of PS5 for launch later this year as the current console generation enters the latter half of its life cycle. Analysts said in February that the Japanese electronics giant was looking to get an updated PS5 Pro ready for the launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6, set to arrive sometime in 2025.

Leaked specifications of the PS5 Pro hint at the updated console featuring 45 percent faster rendering and up to three times the compute power of PS5 — 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute power compared to the PS5's 10.28 teraflops.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Further reading: Sony, PS5, PS5 Slim, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, PS5 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung's Screen Burn-in Protection Feature for OLED Screens Reportedly Back With One UI 6.1

PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5, Sony Confirms Pricing
