Sony has announced that the slimmer variant of the PlayStation 5 console, which first launched in the US in November last year, will be available in India, starting April 5. Both the disc and digital editions of PS5 slim will go on sale in the country this week, with stock availability at participating retailers confirmed. PS5 slim, a lighter and thinner version of the original console, retains much of the PlayStation 5 design language, but comes with a detachable disc drive and slightly bigger storage.

The PlayStation parent has also confirmed the pricing for PS5 slim in India, with the console selling at the same prices as the existing PS5. The disc version of the PS5 slim will sell at Rs. 54,990, while the digital edition is priced at Rs. 44,990. Customers who buy the digital edition of the console can purchase the PS5 slim disc drive separately.

The PS5 slim will be available at offline and online retailers in the country from April 5. Stocks of the new variant of the console should be available at Sony's ShopatSC website, Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop and other participating retailers.

Sony refreshed the PS5 lineup in October last year, announcing a slimmer redesigned console, which comes with mostly the same hardware specifications as the original PS5. The design changes have led to an overall smaller form factor, with the PS5 slim seeing a reduction in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by up to 24 percent compared to the standard PS5.

The PS5 slim comes with a detachable disc drive

Photo Credit: Sony

The slimmer version of the PS5 also boasts slightly bigger internal storage, up from the standard PS5's 825GB custom SSD to 1TB. Customers also get the option to add an external UHD Blu-ray disc drive to the PS5 slim digital edition console. The new variant's processing power and graphical capabilities, however, remain the same as the original PS5.

Sony is also reportedly readying a “Pro” version of PS5 for launch later this year as the current console generation enters the latter half of its life cycle. Analysts said in February that the Japanese electronics giant was looking to get an updated PS5 Pro ready for the launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6, set to arrive sometime in 2025.

Leaked specifications of the PS5 Pro hint at the updated console featuring 45 percent faster rendering and up to three times the compute power of PS5 — 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute power compared to the PS5's 10.28 teraflops.

