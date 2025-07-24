Sony is rolling out a new PS5 system update that allows DualSense controllers to be paired across multiple devices. The update is currently available to beta participants and should be available to all users in the coming months. The PlayStation parent also announced a new Power Saver for PS5 games that can run supported titles in a more power efficient manner by scaling back performance. The Power Saver mode won't be available in beta and will launch at a later date, the company said.

PS5 System Update Available to Beta Users

The two new PS5 features were announced on PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. The PS5 system update is now available in beta to invited participants in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany and France.

The update expands the pairing capabilities of DualSense wireless controllers and DualSense Edge controllers across multiple devices. Currently, users need to pair the PS5 controller to a device each time they try to connect to a PC, Mac, or their phone.

Following the update, PS5 users will be able to pair the controller with up to four devices at the same time and switch seamlessly between them, without requiring to initiate pairing.

The DualSense controller will be able to register up to four devices simultaneously

Photo Credit: Sony

How to Pair to Multiple Devices

Before pairing, disconnect any USB cable connected to the controller. Users must also ensure that the light bar and player indicator on the controller are turned off — if not, press and hold the PS button to do so.

Then, to connect to multiple devices, users can press the PS button along with one of the four action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square) on the controller for over five seconds until the light bar and player indicator flash twice. The choice of the action button decides one of the four available slots for pairing.

Turn on Bluetooth on the device you're trying to connect the controller to and add the controller as a new Bluetooth device once it's detected. When connected, the light bar will light up and the player indicator light will blink corresponding to the slot number.

To switch between paired devices, users can press the PS button and the corresponding action button — this can be done even when the controller is turned off. The triangle action button corresponds to the first slot, the circle button to the second slot, the cross button to the third one, and the square button to the fourth one.

This feature should be available to all users globally in the coming months.

PS5 Power Saver Mode

Sony also teased a new Power Saver mode for PS5 as part of its commitment to reduce environmental impact of devices. When it launches, the new feature will add a Power Saver option in the PS5 settings menu that will “scale back performance” on supported PS5 games, Sony said. Enabling the option will reduce the PS5's power consumption.

The company said it would share more details about the feature, including supported PS5 games and the estimated energy impact, closer to its launch.