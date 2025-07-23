The next Battlefield will be revealed this week, Electronics Arts has announced. The company has also confirmed the official title of the game following leaks that revealed the same and claimed an official announcement was on the way. Battlefield 6 — yes, that's the official title — will get a reveal trailer on July 24. EA has not shared further details about the game, but has previously said it will be released in FY 2026.

Battlefield 6 Reveal Trailer

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, the official Battlefield account confirmed that Battlefield 6 reveal trailer will debut on Thursday. The trailer will premiere July 24 at 8.27pm IST. A 20-second teaser accompanies the post, which shows key art from the game, depicting soldiers in a combat zone.

“Prepare for the ultimate all-out warfare experience in Battlefield 6,” the current description on the reveal trailer on YouTube reads.

Battlefield 6 will mark a return for the franchise after a lengthy hiatus following the disappointing launch of Battlefield 2042 in 2021. It will be the thirteenth main installment of the series.

Battlefield 6 Leaks, Details

Last week, some creators posted images of a package sent by EA that confirmed the next Battlefield game would be called Battlefield 6. Reports claimed that a reveal event for the shooter was imminent. One Battlefield creator claimed the game would be revealed towards the end of July as part of a three-day event.

Earlier this year, EA debuted pre-alpha gameplay footage from Battlefield 6 and said it would incorporate player feedback from play tests to improve the game ahead of launch. Leaks from these community play tests have since shed some light on what to expect.

Last year, EA confirmed that the next Battlefield game would return to a modern setting after the series' foray into futuristic territory with Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 6 is also set to bring back player-favourite 64-player multiplayer maps and the series' traditional class system. Battlefield 2042 was criticised at launch for widespread changes to the familiar Battlefield formula, including its multiplayer ‘Specialist' system and the lack of a single-player campaign.

EA could announce Battlefield 6's launch date when the game is revealed Thursday. CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed at company's fourth-quarter FY 2025 earnings call that the game would be launched in the fiscal year 2026.