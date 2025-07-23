Assassin's Creed Shadows will be getting ported to other platforms, Ubisoft has confirmed, suggesting a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is likely in the works. The development comes weeks after the Switch 2 version of the action-adventure title was reportedly listed on a ratings website. Ubisoft also announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows, which launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in March, had reached five million players.

Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2

Ubisoft CEO Yvis Guillemot shared plans for Assassin's Creed Shadows beyond the launch of its first story expansion at the company's first-quarter FY 2025-26 earnings call on Tuesday, mentioning “new versions” of the game were in the works.

“On Assassin's Creed Shadows, it had a very good start, and we have lots of things that are going to come soon. We have an expansion that is coming before the end of the quarter, and we have also some new versions that will come on other machines,” Guillemot said in response to a question on the game's performance during the conference call.

“So, we have a good visibility on what it can achieve. And what I can say is that it's really going well. Now we can't say exactly where it will be, but what we see that it's reacted very well to price drop that we just did two days ago. And so, we have a good perspective for the game.”

While Guillemot didn't explicitly mention a Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows, his comment suggests the game will be making its way to Nintendo's platform. The game is already available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox — that would potentially leave the Switch 2 as the only platform that could support the game.

Ubisoft is already set to support the Switch 2 with the launch of Star Wars Outlaws on the new hybrid console next month. The action-adventure game, which was released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X last year, is coming to Switch 2 on September 4.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Reaches 5 Million Players

In its first-quarter earnings report, the French company also announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows had reached over five million unique players. Without divulging unit sales, Guillemot said the game had “delivered on its expectations”.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the game's Claws of Awaji expansion would launch in the second quarter of the FY 2025-26 (July – September 2025). The expansion will feature more than 10 hours of new content along with a new weapon, skills and abilities, the company said.

In April, Assassin's Creed Shadows was listed on the PEGI ratings website, with Switch 2 mentioned as a supported platform, sparking speculation about a potential port in the works. Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June and has since seen several AAA third-party games release on the platform.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 18 and became the series' second biggest launch after AC Valhalla. The game surpassed two million players within a week of its release. Gadgets 360's 8/10 review of the game called it a “double-edged sword”, praising the focus on stealth and story, but noting that the game failed to innovate on the familiar Assassin's Creed formula.