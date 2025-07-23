Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming to 'Other Machines', Suggesting a Switch 2 Port

Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming to 'Other Machines', Suggesting a Switch 2 Port

Assassin's Creed Shadows has also crossed five million players, Ubisoft confirmed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 July 2025 18:55 IST
Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming to 'Other Machines', Suggesting a Switch 2 Port

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows is currently available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows reached one million players on launch day
  • The game is set in 16th century Japan
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows features dual protagonists
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be getting ported to other platforms, Ubisoft has confirmed, suggesting a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is likely in the works. The development comes weeks after the Switch 2 version of the action-adventure title was reportedly listed on a ratings website. Ubisoft also announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows, which launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in March, had reached five million players.

Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2

Ubisoft CEO Yvis Guillemot shared plans for Assassin's Creed Shadows beyond the launch of its first story expansion at the company's first-quarter FY 2025-26 earnings call on Tuesday, mentioning “new versions” of the game were in the works.

“On Assassin's Creed Shadows, it had a very good start, and we have lots of things that are going to come soon. We have an expansion that is coming before the end of the quarter, and we have also some new versions that will come on other machines,” Guillemot said in response to a question on the game's performance during the conference call.

“So, we have a good visibility on what it can achieve. And what I can say is that it's really going well. Now we can't say exactly where it will be, but what we see that it's reacted very well to price drop that we just did two days ago. And so, we have a good perspective for the game.”

While Guillemot didn't explicitly mention a Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows, his comment suggests the game will be making its way to Nintendo's platform. The game is already available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox — that would potentially leave the Switch 2 as the only platform that could support the game.

Ubisoft is already set to support the Switch 2 with the launch of Star Wars Outlaws on the new hybrid console next month. The action-adventure game, which was released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X last year, is coming to Switch 2 on September 4.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Reaches 5 Million Players

In its first-quarter earnings report, the French company also announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows had reached over five million unique players. Without divulging unit sales, Guillemot said the game had “delivered on its expectations”.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the game's Claws of Awaji expansion would launch in the second quarter of the FY 2025-26 (July – September 2025). The expansion will feature more than 10 hours of new content along with a new weapon, skills and abilities, the company said.

In April, Assassin's Creed Shadows was listed on the PEGI ratings website, with Switch 2 mentioned as a supported platform, sparking speculation about a potential port in the works. Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June and has since seen several AAA third-party games release on the platform.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 18 and became the series' second biggest launch after AC Valhalla. The game surpassed two million players within a week of its release. Gadgets 360's 8/10 review of the game called it a “double-edged sword”, praising the focus on stealth and story, but noting that the game failed to innovate on the familiar Assassin's Creed formula.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Ubisoft, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Assassins Creed, Yvis Guillemot
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google I/O Connect: Gemini 2.5 Flash Now Supports On-Shore Processing in India

Related Stories

Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming to 'Other Machines', Suggesting a Switch 2 Port
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery
  2. Moto G86 Power India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Features, Colour Options
  3. Redmi to Launch Two New Smartphones in India by July 24
  4. Upcoming Redmi Smartphone in India With Battery Could Be the Redmi 15 5G
  5. Realme 15 5G Series: From Price to Features, Everything We Know So Far
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Screen, 6,300mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A07 Support Page Goes Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G to House a Bigger Battery Than the Pro-Model: Report
  2. PayPal Partners With NPCI, Others to Build Cross-Border Payments Platform Focused on Interoperability
  3. Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming to 'Other Machines', Suggesting a Switch 2 Port
  4. Google I/O Connect: Gemini 2.5 Flash Now Supports On-Shore Processing in India
  5. Redmi Smartphone With High-Capacity Battery to Launch Soon in India; Could Be Redmi 15 5G
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Support Page Live in India; Galaxy A07 Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Bryan Johnson Says AI Will Help Him Live Forever by Moving from a Biological to Computational System: Report
  8. Google I/O Connect: Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training Programme Announced in India
  9. Threads Adds Improved Insights Features for Content Creators: All Details
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Sport Smaller Displays Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »