Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare DLC Now Available on Android and iOS

Red Dead Redemption puts players in the shoes of gunslinger and former outlaw John Marston.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 09:14 IST
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare DLC Now Available on Android and iOS

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010

Highlights
  • Red Dead Redemption is now available on Android and iOS via Netflix Games
  • The mobile version offers touch controls, upgrades, and higher frame rate
  • Rockstar has also launched the Undead Nightmare DLC n mobile
Red Dead Redemption is now available on Android and iOS devices, Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday. The critically acclaimed game, set in the sprawling, fictional expanses of the American West and Mexico, is based on the Wild West. As per the Take-Two Interactive-owned developer, it is also rolling out Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, which is a standalone expansion pack of the original game. Additionally, both single-player experiences have been launched on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Red Dead Redemption Now on Mobile

Red Dead Redemption can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices via Netflix Games, the company said in a press release. It is available without any advertisements or in-app purchases for Netflix subscribers. The open-world action-adventure game is arriving with several free upgrades and enhancements not only on mobile, but on the current-generation consoles, too.

As per the company, it will also bundle the Undead Nightmare DLC and bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. Players will also be able to carry over their saves from previous-gen consoles. Rockstar says the game will feature mobile-friendly controls and a performance mode that unlocks higher frame rates on select devices.

Red Dead Redemption, originally released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, puts players in the shoes of John Marston, a gunslinger and former outlaw who has now settled down with his family after leaving the infamous gang led by Dutch van der Linde. When his family gets captured and held hostage by the Pinkerton Detective Agency, Marston is forced to capture or kill the gang, whom he once called friends, on their behest.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare is a standalone expansion pack for the original game, where Marston must traverse a world ravaged by a deadly zombie plague. Amidst all of the chaos and disorder, the former outlaw battles deranged hordes of zombies that have overrun towns and outposts on the American frontier, in search of the cure.

As per Rockstar Games, owners of Red Dead Redemption on last-generation consoles can upgrade digitally to the latest release at no extra cost. The current-gen version offers several enhancements, including enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K. Apart from this, the Switch 2 version of the game will also support HDR, DLSS, and mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2 controllers.

In addition to Netflix, the epic Western is now also available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PS Plus Game Catalogue.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.

