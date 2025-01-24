Technology News
English Edition

PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete

The AMD SoC that will power the PS6 could begin production in late 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2025 12:20 IST
PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony launched the PS5 Pro in November 2024

Highlights
  • The PS5 was released in November 2020, seven years after the PS4 launch
  • AMD won the contract over Intel to design the chip for the PS6
  • The PS6 will likely utilise AMD's UDNA graphics
Advertisement

Sony will inevitably follow up the PlayStation 5 with its next generation home console at some point. Based on court documents from its US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial over the attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard in 2023, Microsoft believes its next-gen Xbox console and Sony's PlayStation 6 will launch in 2028. A new claim, however, advances that timeline, suggesting the PlayStation parent is further along the development cycle for the PS5 successor. The design of the chip that will power the PS6 is reportedly ready, and Sony could begin producing the SoC for testing in late 2025.

PS6 Chip Design Said to Be Ready

The information comes from KeplerL2, a reliable leaker who previously shed light on PS5 Pro specs before the console launched. In several posts on games discussion board NeoGAF, the leaker claimed the PS6's SoC design was complete. According to them, Sony will kick off production on the first batch of chips for testing towards the end of 2025.

“PS6 is design complete and in pre-si validation already, with A0 tapeout scheduled for late this year,” the leaker said on the forum.

“Pre-si validation” — or pre-silicon validation — refers to testing and validating a semiconductor design via computer simulations and virtual modelling before finalising it for physical production. “Tape-out”, on the other hand, refers to the final step in the design process before chips are sent out for fabrication on a wafer.

Responding to another user who asked if the PS6 chip would be an N3 derivative (3nm process) and thus would be unlikely to bring meaningful gains over the PS5 Pro, KeplerL2 further said, “Not necessarily, Zen6 is design complete too and some of it is on N2,” referring to AMD's Zen 6 chip architecture, believed to utilise TSMC's 3nm and 2nm processes and expected to release in 2026.

The leaker also shed like on the PS6's GPU, saying it was “an early fork of gfx13”, referring to what was to become AMD's RDNA 5 graphics, but was later abandoned in favour of “unified” UDNA graphics architecture.

Bear in mind, the PS5 runs on a custom 7 nm AMD Zen 2 CPU designed by AMD and Sony with an integrated RDNA 2 GPU.

PS6 Launch Timeline

Finally, the leaker, responding to a user who speculated that the PS6 could even see a late 2026 launch, suggested that Sony's next console could launch in 2027. “Sony's usual cadence is 2 years from A0 tapeout to console release,” they said. If tape-out is believed to begin by the end of 2025, a late 2027 release for the PS6 seems likely, which puts the launch window a little earlier than what Microsoft expects, according to leaked court documents from its FTC trial.

The timeline falls in line with Sony's previous console generation cycles and release cadence, too. The PS3 was released in November 2006; seven years later, the PS4 arrived in November 2013. And the PS5 launched seven years after that in November 2020. It would thus be a safe bet to say the PS6 could come out sometime around November 2027.

Last year in September, Reuters reported that Intel lost out on the lucrative contract to design and fabricate Sony's PlayStation 6 chip in 2022 to AMD, dealing a significant blow to the US chip giant's contract manufacturing business.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS6, PlayStation 6, Sony, AMD, PS6 Chip, PS5, PlayStation 5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March

Related Stories

PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  4. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  7. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
  9. Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo Might Launch Thin Phones Like the Galaxy S25 Edge
#Latest Stories
  1. PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March
  3. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras, Transparent Design
  4. Samsung Official Teases Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Timeline at Galaxy Unpacked: Report
  5. China's 'Artificial Sun' Breaks Nuclear Fusion Record with 1,000 Seconds of Continuous Plasma Loop
  6. Seismic Data from NASA’s InSight Might Solve the Mystery of Mars’ Dichotomy
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 27 Starlink Satellites into Orbit from Vandenberg
  8. US Court Reverses OFAC’s Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
  9. NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
  10. CCPA Sends Notice to Uber, Ola Over Pricing Disparity on Apple, Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »