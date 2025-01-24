Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are expected to launch as successors to the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, which were introduced in India in March 2024. A tipster has now claimed that the purported succeeding handsets could launch in the country around the same time. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 handsets were spotted on several certification and benchmarking sites. Their design, price details and expected key features have also been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 may launch in India in mid-March this year according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The phones are tipped to launch in global markets around the same time as well. The tipster did not suggest an exact launch date, but we may learn more about it in the upcoming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Price, Features (Expected)

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A56 could arrive with 8GB and 12GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage. It is tipped to start at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in select markets. The Galaxy A55 was priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option in India, while the Galaxy A35 price was set at Rs. 30,999 for the same configuration.

Other reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A56 could come with a 4,905mAh-rated battery, which will likely be marketed as 5,000mAh. It is expected to support 45W wired fast charging and carry an in-house Exynos 1580 chipset. It may sport a full-HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calls, it could get a 12-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is expected to get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7. For security, it is tipped to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. For optics, the handset is expected to have the same front and main camera as the Galaxy A56 alongside a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter.