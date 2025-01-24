Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March

The Galaxy A36 could get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2025 11:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March

The Galaxy A56 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A55 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 could come with a 4,905mAh-rated battery
  • The phones are expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7
  • The Galaxy A56 and A36 are tipped to get 12-megapixel selfie shooters
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are expected to launch as successors to the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, which were introduced in India in March 2024. A tipster has now claimed that the purported succeeding handsets could launch in the country around the same time. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 handsets were spotted on several certification and benchmarking sites. Their design, price details and expected key features have also been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 may launch in India in mid-March this year according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The phones are tipped to launch in global markets around the same time as well. The tipster did not suggest an exact launch date, but we may learn more about it in the upcoming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Price, Features (Expected)

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A56 could arrive with 8GB and 12GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage. It is tipped to start at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in select markets. The Galaxy A55 was priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option in India, while the Galaxy A35 price was set at Rs. 30,999 for the same configuration.

Other reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A56 could come with a 4,905mAh-rated battery, which will likely be marketed as 5,000mAh. It is expected to support 45W wired fast charging and carry an in-house Exynos 1580 chipset. It may sport a full-HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calls, it could get a 12-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is expected to get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7. For security, it is tipped to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. For optics, the handset is expected to have the same front and main camera as the Galaxy A56 alongside a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A36,  Samsung Galaxy A56,  Samsung Galaxy A36 India Launch,  Samsung Galaxy A56 India Launch,  Samsung Galaxy A36 features, Samsung Galaxy A56 features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras, Transparent Design

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  4. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  5. Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo Might Launch Thin Phones Like the Galaxy S25 Edge
  6. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  7. Apple's iPhone SE 4, iPad (11th Gen) Might Be Equipped With These Chips
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
  9. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. Here Is Every New Galaxy AI Feature Announced by Samsung
#Latest Stories
  1. PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Said to Launch in India in March
  3. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras, Transparent Design
  4. Samsung Official Teases Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Timeline at Galaxy Unpacked: Report
  5. China's 'Artificial Sun' Breaks Nuclear Fusion Record with 1,000 Seconds of Continuous Plasma Loop
  6. Seismic Data from NASA’s InSight Might Solve the Mystery of Mars’ Dichotomy
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 27 Starlink Satellites into Orbit from Vandenberg
  8. US Court Reverses OFAC’s Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
  9. NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
  10. CCPA Sends Notice to Uber, Ola Over Pricing Disparity on Apple, Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »