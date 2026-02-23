Multiple Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are currently in development at Ubisoft, the company has confirmed. Without sharing details, Ubisoft has said that the newly established Vantage Studios, in charge of its three biggest franchises, is hard at work on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Several Assassin's Creed titles, both single-player and multiplayer focussed, are in development, Ubisoft has reiterated.

The update comes from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in a new wide-ranging interview with Variety published Friday. Guillemot discussed the company's restructuring plans, its biggest franchises, cancelled projects and more. The Ubisoft boss confirmed that two Far Cry projects were in development, in addition to “several” Assassin's Creed games at Vantage, the new Tencent-backed subsidiary that launched in October 2025.

“We have a solid pipeline underway across Vantage Studios. Under the “Assassin's Creed” brand, several titles are in development, spanning both single-player and multiplayer experiences, with the ambition to further grow a community that exceeded 30 million players last year,” Guillemot said.

“On “Far Cry,” anticipation is high, and we currently have two very promising projects in development,” he added.

Guillemot said that setting up Vantage Studios, which now handles Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six, allowed development teams to be fully focused on their respective franchises.

Assassin's Creed Games in Development

Multiple Assassin's Creed games are already known to be in development at Ubisoft, including the rumoured Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake that could launch in 2026. Ubisoft is also working on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, which is yet to be fully revealed. The title was first confirmed with a brief teaser Ubisoft Forward in 2022. AC Hexe will be set during the 16th-century witch trials, Ubisoft has said. The company has not shared details about the game and its release window, but has said that Assassin's Creed Hexe would be very different from Assassin's Creed Shadows. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” Guillemot said about the game in 2024.

A mobile title, Assassin's Creed Jade, is also in development, but Ubisoft has not shared an update on the game in a while. Guillemot also confirmed in 2024 that multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games were in the works. Ubisoft has not shareed details about those projects.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal the next Far Cry game. The last game in the series, Far Cry 6, was released in 2021.

In the new interview, Guillemot said Ubisoft had “several new IPs in progress” and would share more details on the projects soon. The executive also shared details about Ubisoft's foray into film and TV adaptations of its IPs, including the live-action Assassin's Creed series coming to Netflix.

In addition to that, Guillemot confirmed that production was complete on a live-action feature film set in the “Watch Dogs” universe and a “Far Cry” live-action show was in development at FX.