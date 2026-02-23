Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms

Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that both single-player and multiplayer Assassin's Creed games were in development alongside two new Far Cry projects.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 February 2026 15:10 IST
Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Newly established Vantage Studios is in charge of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe is the next mainline AC game
  • The last entry in the Far Cry series was Far Cry 6 in 2021
  • Ubisoft announced a major restructuring effort in January
Advertisement

Multiple Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are currently in development at Ubisoft, the company has confirmed. Without sharing details, Ubisoft has said that the newly established Vantage Studios, in charge of its three biggest franchises, is hard at work on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Several Assassin's Creed titles, both single-player and multiplayer focussed, are in development, Ubisoft has reiterated.

The update comes from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in a new wide-ranging interview with Variety published Friday. Guillemot discussed the company's restructuring plans, its biggest franchises, cancelled projects and more. The Ubisoft boss confirmed that two Far Cry projects were in development, in addition to “several” Assassin's Creed games at Vantage, the new Tencent-backed subsidiary that launched in October 2025.

“We have a solid pipeline underway across Vantage Studios. Under the “Assassin's Creed” brand, several titles are in development, spanning both single-player and multiplayer experiences, with the ambition to further grow a community that exceeded 30 million players last year,” Guillemot said.

“On “Far Cry,” anticipation is high, and we currently have two very promising projects in development,” he added.

Guillemot said that setting up Vantage Studios, which now handles Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six, allowed development teams to be fully focused on their respective franchises.

Assassin's Creed Games in Development

Multiple Assassin's Creed games are already known to be in development at Ubisoft, including the rumoured Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake that could launch in 2026. Ubisoft is also working on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, which is yet to be fully revealed. The title was first confirmed with a brief teaser Ubisoft Forward in 2022. AC Hexe will be set during the 16th-century witch trials, Ubisoft has said. The company has not shared details about the game and its release window, but has said that Assassin's Creed Hexe would be very different from Assassin's Creed Shadows. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” Guillemot said about the game in 2024.

A mobile title, Assassin's Creed Jade, is also in development, but Ubisoft has not shared an update on the game in a while. Guillemot also confirmed in 2024 that multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games were in the works. Ubisoft has not shareed details about those projects.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal the next Far Cry game. The last game in the series, Far Cry 6, was released in 2021.

In the new interview, Guillemot said Ubisoft had “several new IPs in progress” and would share more details on the projects soon. The executive also shared details about Ubisoft's foray into film and TV adaptations of its IPs, including the live-action Assassin's Creed series coming to Netflix.

In addition to that, Guillemot confirmed that production was complete on a live-action feature film set in the “Watch Dogs” universe and a “Far Cry” live-action show was in development at FX.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Renewed focus on Stealth
  • Stunning visuals and open world
  • Polished combat
  • Lack of bugs and glitches
  • Focus on assassins? story
  • Bad
  • Repetitive gameplay loop
  • Weak story and characters
  • Shallow combat system
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 16+
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Pick stealth or guns blazing
  • Varied mission approaches
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Headshots are fun
  • Co-op is fun
  • Supremos, Resolver weapons
  • New enemy types
  • Gun holstering system
  • Vehicular variety
  • Bad
  • Bit of padding
  • Useless enemy respawning
  • Special forces are meh
  • Can't go too far in co-op
  • Side activities are okay
  • Could be more authentic
  • Amigos are more for flair
  • In-game store uses real money
  • No cross-play support
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Far Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Far Cry, Ubisoft, Vantage Studios, Yves Guillemot, Assassins Creed Hexe
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. YouTuber Shows Off Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max
  3. iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale
  4. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Come in a New Deep Red Colourway
  5. Galaxy S26 Ultra Retail Unit Leaks Before Launch, Showcasing Privacy Screen
  6. LG Gram 14 (2026) Launched With Up to Ryzen AI 7 450 Processor: See Price
  7. Apple Said to Plan Five Launches at March 'Special Experience' Event
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's 'Privacy Display' Feature May Come to More Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 'Privacy Display' Feature to Arrive on Other Flagship Android Phones, Tipster Claims
  4. Croma Everything Apple Sale Brings Discount on MacBook Pro M5 (2025), iPad Pro, and More
  5. iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and Other Models Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  6. Apple Reportedly Exploring Deep Red iPhone 18 Pro Colour; iPhone Fold to Have 'Utilitarian' Shades
  7. Apple Said to Be Developing Visual Intelligence Models for AI Pendant, Other Upcoming Wearables
  8. Nothing Headphone (a) Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Database Hinting at Imminent Global Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Seen Alongside iPhone 17 Pro Max as YouTuber Purchases Handset Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  10. LG Gram 14 (2026) With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 450 Processor, 72Wh Battery Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »