Resident Evil Requiem, the upcoming survival horror game from Capcom, has leaked ahead of launch. Gameplay videos and story spoilers from the game have been shared online days before the game's February 27 release date. Capcom has now addressed the leaks and promised “appropriate action” against people sharing gameplay footage from the next Resident Evil.

Capcom Acknowledges Resident Evil Requiem Leaks

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Capcom confirmed “numerous gameplay videos” from Resident Evil Requiem had leaked online ahead of the game's launch. The company said that leaks originated from copies of the game “obtained through illegal means.”

The Japanese developer asked users to not share or post leaked videos and spoilers from the game online.

“For the sake of all of our customers who are eagerly awaiting this title, we ask that you refrain from publishing or posting gameplay videos on video streaming services or social media prior to the game's release date,” Capcom said (translated from Japanese).

“Posting gameplay videos prior to the game's release not only constitutes copyright infringement, but also offends other customers. We will take appropriate action, such as deleting or issuing warnings, upon discovery.

“We also ask that anyone viewing this post be careful not to watch or share the videos in question.”

Capcom said it was hoping to deliver a story that intertwined “mystery and suspense”. The studio emphasised that the game would be full of “unknown threats and challenges” that could end up getting spoiled due to leaks.

“We appreciate your cooperation in not spoiling the excitement for others. Thank you for your understanding,” it added.

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the iconic horror franchise, is set to release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. Ahead of launch, however, retail copies of the game appeared to have leaked, with gameplay footage and endgame spoilers surfacing online.

Capcom has kept details about the story of Requiem tightly under wraps. The game features dual protagonists in FBI agent Grace Ashcroft and DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy, a beloved RE character who returns to the series in the upcoming title. Resident Evil Requiem takes a ‘best of both worlds' approach, with Grace representing tense survival horror gameplay and Leon bringing thrilling action gameplay.

Resident Evil Requiem is among the most anticipated games of 2026.