Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers

Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers

Resident Evil Requiem will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch on February 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 February 2026 18:50 IST
Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem will mark the return of Leon S. Kennedy

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth mainline Resident Evil game
  • Capcom has asked fans to not share leaked gameplay and spoilers
  • Resident Evil Requiem features dual protagonists
Advertisement

Resident Evil Requiem, the upcoming survival horror game from Capcom, has leaked ahead of launch. Gameplay videos and story spoilers from the game have been shared online days before the game's February 27 release date. Capcom has now addressed the leaks and promised “appropriate action” against people sharing gameplay footage from the next Resident Evil.

Capcom Acknowledges Resident Evil Requiem Leaks

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Capcom confirmed “numerous gameplay videos” from Resident Evil Requiem had leaked online ahead of the game's launch. The company said that leaks originated from copies of the game “obtained through illegal means.”

The Japanese developer asked users to not share or post leaked videos and spoilers from the game online.

“For the sake of all of our customers who are eagerly awaiting this title, we ask that you refrain from publishing or posting gameplay videos on video streaming services or social media prior to the game's release date,” Capcom said (translated from Japanese).

“Posting gameplay videos prior to the game's release not only constitutes copyright infringement, but also offends other customers. We will take appropriate action, such as deleting or issuing warnings, upon discovery.

“We also ask that anyone viewing this post be careful not to watch or share the videos in question.”

Capcom said it was hoping to deliver a story that intertwined “mystery and suspense”. The studio emphasised that the game would be full of “unknown threats and challenges” that could end up getting spoiled due to leaks.

“We appreciate your cooperation in not spoiling the excitement for others. Thank you for your understanding,” it added.

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the iconic horror franchise, is set to release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. Ahead of launch, however, retail copies of the game appeared to have leaked, with gameplay footage and endgame spoilers surfacing online.

Capcom has kept details about the story of Requiem tightly under wraps. The game features dual protagonists in FBI agent Grace Ashcroft and DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy, a beloved RE character who returns to the series in the upcoming title. Resident Evil Requiem takes a ‘best of both worlds' approach, with Grace representing tense survival horror gameplay and Leon bringing thrilling action gameplay.

Resident Evil Requiem is among the most anticipated games of 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil, Capcom
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

Related Stories

Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Croma Everything Apple Sale Brings Discount on MacBook Pro M5 (2025), iPad Pro, and More
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics
  4. Best Laser Printers Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  5. Capcom Confirms Resident Evil Requiem Leaks, Says Will Take Action
  6. iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale
  7. Nothing Phone 4a Design, Triple Rear Cameras and Glyph Bar Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers
  2. Honor Teases Humanoid Robot, Schedules Showcase a Day Ahead of MWC 2026
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support 'Hey Plex' Hotword for Perplexity Voice Assistant
  4. Vivo V70 FE Launch Date, Full Specifications List Leaked Alongside Memory Configurations, Colourways
  5. OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics, Claims Tipster
  6. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,200mAh Battery Confirmed
  7. Nothing Phone 4a Design Teased, Triple Rear Camera Setup and Glyph Bar Revealed
  8. Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 'Privacy Display' Feature to Arrive on Other Flagship Android Phones, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »