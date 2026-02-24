Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features Leaked; Might Support Head Gestures, Find My Phone Shortcut

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features Leaked; Might Support Head Gestures, Find My Phone Shortcut

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are tipped to support camera controls through a pinch-and-hold gesture on the earbud stem.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2026 10:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features Leaked; Might Support Head Gestures, Find My Phone Shortcut

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series will succeed the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may support head gesture controls
  • Users may be able to nod or shake to manage calls
  • Charging case may add Find My Phone shortcut
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have surfaced in a fresh leak just days before their debut at Galaxy Unpacked on February 25. The TWS earbuds are tipped to feature head gestures, camera remote controls, and an upgraded Find My Phone shortcut. Earlier reports also pointed to some of these additions, indicating Samsung is positioning the Buds 4 Pro as smarter, more connected wearables rather than just audio devices. The South Korean tech giant will unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Smarter Controls

Assets spotted in the latest Galaxy Buds app by X user @antonioig002 (via SammyGuru) suggest the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro earbuds will support head gesture controls. Users may be able to nod to accept incoming calls or confirm yes to Bixby, and shake their head to decline calls or respond no. The gestures are also said to work for yes-or-no prompts from Bixby and could allow users to end conversations.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro users might also be able to shake their head to stop notifications from being read aloud and dismiss alarms, timers, calendar alerts, and reminders. An in-app tutorial is reportedly included to guide users through the feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are also said to support camera controls through a pinch-and-hold gesture on the earbud stem. This feature is expected to let users capture photos or start video recordings without touching their phone or Galaxy Watch, which could be useful for tripod setups, group shots, or when using Flex Mode on compatible Galaxy Z series devices.

The publication also states that Samsung may introduce a Find My Phone shortcut on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro charging case. By double-pressing the pairing button while the earbuds are inside, users could trigger their phone to ring to help locate it.

Additionally, updated charging case renders found in the app assets reportedly confirm that the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will not include a built-in speaker. The latest images show a minimal design with a USB Type-C port and a pairing button on the back.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 18 Pro Enters Test Production Stage With Minimal Material Changes, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features Leaked; Might Support Head Gestures, Find My Phone Shortcut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why the OPPO Reno15 Series Is Worth Buying Right Now
  2. iQOO 15R Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, These Other Features
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Enters Test Production Stage, Tipster Claims
  4. iQOO 15R Launching in India Today: Everything We Know So Far
  5. WhatsApp Working on SIM Binding Feature to Comply with DoT's Directive
  6. Ravi Teja's BMW to Soon Drop on OTT: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama Film
  7. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut Alongside These Phones
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Could Launch With This Notable Selfie Camera Upgrade
  9. Here's When the Vivo V70 FE Could Launch: See Expected Specifications
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Design, Triple Rear Cameras and Glyph Bar Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond's 'Xbox Everywhere' Strategy 'Offended' Employees: Report
  2. iQOO 15R Launched in India With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Developing SIM Bindng Feature for Users in India as Meta Works to Comply With DoT's Directive
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped Launched With Upgraded Selfie Camera
  5. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch in China Soon: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Oppo Find N6 Confirmed to Launch in China Soon; Could Support Magnetic Accessories
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features Leaked; Might Support Head Gestures, Find My Phone Shortcut
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Enters Test Production Stage With Minimal Material Changes, Tipster Claims
  9. Anthropic Accuses DeepSeek and Other Chinese AI Firms of Model Distillation Attempts
  10. iQOO 15R Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »