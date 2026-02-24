Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have surfaced in a fresh leak just days before their debut at Galaxy Unpacked on February 25. The TWS earbuds are tipped to feature head gestures, camera remote controls, and an upgraded Find My Phone shortcut. Earlier reports also pointed to some of these additions, indicating Samsung is positioning the Buds 4 Pro as smarter, more connected wearables rather than just audio devices. The South Korean tech giant will unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Smarter Controls

Assets spotted in the latest Galaxy Buds app by X user @antonioig002 (via SammyGuru) suggest the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro earbuds will support head gesture controls. Users may be able to nod to accept incoming calls or confirm yes to Bixby, and shake their head to decline calls or respond no. The gestures are also said to work for yes-or-no prompts from Bixby and could allow users to end conversations.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro users might also be able to shake their head to stop notifications from being read aloud and dismiss alarms, timers, calendar alerts, and reminders. An in-app tutorial is reportedly included to guide users through the feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are also said to support camera controls through a pinch-and-hold gesture on the earbud stem. This feature is expected to let users capture photos or start video recordings without touching their phone or Galaxy Watch, which could be useful for tripod setups, group shots, or when using Flex Mode on compatible Galaxy Z series devices.

The publication also states that Samsung may introduce a Find My Phone shortcut on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro charging case. By double-pressing the pairing button while the earbuds are inside, users could trigger their phone to ring to help locate it.

Additionally, updated charging case renders found in the app assets reportedly confirm that the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will not include a built-in speaker. The latest images show a minimal design with a USB Type-C port and a pairing button on the back.