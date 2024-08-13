Red Dead Redemption was ported to PS4 and Nintendo Switch last year with minimal upgrades over the original release. The action-adventure Western, however, skipped the long-requested PC version. Now, almost 15 years after its original release, the Rockstar Games' classic has been seemingly teased to make the jump to PC. A reference to Red Dead Redemption's PC launch has been found on PlayStation Network.

Red Dead Redemption PC Version Teased

Games industry tipster Wario64 has discovered a reference to Red Dead Redemption's PC version on PlayStation Store. The Game and Legal Info section of the store listing for the game mentions that Red Dead Redemption is “now on PC for the first time ever.”

The tipster posted the discovery on X, along with a screenshot and link of the PlayStation Store listing teasing a PC release of the game. “Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever,” the listing reads.

The store page further details expected PC features for Red Dead Redemption 2, mentioning that the game would come with platform-specific enhancements like support for higher resolution and framerates, multiple monitors and more.

"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound,” the game information section reads.

While there are multiple mentions of a PC version, the PlayStation Store listing mentions the release date as August 17, 2023 — same as the launch date for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. The platform in the listing mentions PS4, as well. This could mean that the PC reference in the game information section may just be an error. However, specific information about PC features, including 2023 console version upgrades, point to a possible PC launch.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed a PC launch for Red Dead Redemption yet.

Red Dead Redemption PS4, Nintendo Switch Port

Red Dead Redemption was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, before being ported to PS4 and Nintendo Switch last year. The 2023 version of the game came without any major upgrades, with the game locked at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch and PS4 at launch. The port from Double Eleven Studios supported 1080p resolution on the Switch and PS4, going up to 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro and PS5 (playable via backward compatibility). The new release did not feature multiplayer, as well.

The game, however, received a patch in October last year that added support for 60fps on PS5. Red Dead Redemption is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The game follows the story of former outlaw John Marston, blackmailed and recruited by the government to hunt down former members of the Van der Linde gang. Regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, Red Dead Redemption received a prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2018.