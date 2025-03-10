March promises to be a busy month for game releases, with some major titles coming out. 2025 has already been a great year for gamers; Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds set the bar high when they launched in February. This month, Assassin's Creed Shadows, one of the most anticipated games of the year, finally releases after being delayed twice. A follow-up to 2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage, Shadows marks the return to the expansive RPG-style games in the series. The game will take players to 16th century Japan, allowing them to live out both samurai and shinobi fantasies through its dual protagonists.

It's a big month for fans of sports games as WWE 2K25 launches on March 14. The wrestling title from Visual Concepts features Roman Reigns as the cover star. Four days later, MLB The Show 25 will be released across PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

March will also see the launch of Hazelight's next game, Split Fiction. The co-op title continues the diverse co-op gameplay style the studio found success with in It Takes Two, the acclaimed title that won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. In Split Fiction, players inhabit two worlds of fantasy and sci-fi, with its levels switching between the genres.

There are several other notable releases across different genres in March. Here's a deeper look at some of the biggest games coming out this month on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Two Point Museum

When: March 4

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Two Point Musuem, developed by Two Point Studios, follows 2018's Two Point Hospital and 2022's Two Point Campus, which simulated the meticulous workings of a hospital and a university campus, respectively. As the name suggests, the upcoming business sim will follow the operations of a museum.

The game will put players in the shoes of the manager, tasked with designing the museum and its premises, selecting and growing the museum's exhibits, and handling the day-to-day operations of a museum. Two Point Museum also brings a ton of gameplay improvements over the previous titles in the Two Point series of sims.

From hosting guided tours and hiring experts to maintaining the gift shop and curating special exhibits, Two Point Museum will test the player's acumen as a museum manager. As the museum's collection grows and the premises expand over time, the ratings will improve, thus attracting more people. However, you must craft a special museum-going experience to keep the visitors happy.

Split Fiction

When: March 6

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Hazelight's follow-up to It Takes Two, Split Fiction continues the studio's tradition of two-player co-op adventures. The newest game follows two writers, Mio and Zoe, who are trapped in the world of their own stories. Together, they must overcome all obstacles and weave through sci-fi and fantasy worlds to escape. As with It Takes Two, each level brings new gameplay variety and mechanics, combining platforming, combat and exploration.

The game is a split screen-action-adventure that can be played in co-op locally or online. Two friends can access the game with a single copy and the friend's pass. Split Fiction also adds side content to bring more depth to missions and levels. The levels switch between Zoe's fantasy setting and Mio's science fiction story, with radically different environments and challenges.

Rise of the Ronin

When: March 11

Where: PC (PS5 release 2024)

Rise of the Ronin is an open world action-RPG game set in the Bakumatsu period in feudal Japan. You play as a ronin, a nameless warrior, in Yokohama, who shapes their own journey by navigating their way through war and the political landscape of the time.

Players will be confronted with key political factions with varying ideologies and will be forced to make choices to assassinate or protect key figures. Aside from customising the looks and skills of your character, you can select from a variety of time-appropriate assault weapons, including katana, spear, and odachi, each with a different combat style to forge your fate.

The PC version of the game is developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo. It was initially released on PS5 in March 2024, and will now be available to PC gamers via Steam.

WWE 2K25

When - March 14

Where - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

It's that time of the year when you can finally beat down all the WWE superstars who caused you grief the last year! WWE is currently in the middle of an exciting period as the “Road to WrestleMania 41” is underway, and fan-favourite John Cena has just turned “heel” (a fan-made term for the antagonist wrestler). And WWE 2K25 could be the ideal way for WWE fans to gear up for the event.

Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, the newest release in the annual wrestling franchise has introduced several new elements and has refined some older ones. The game modes are vast this year, with a total of 27 that can be further customised. There's the MyRise story mode, the Showcase mode that includes the emotionally rich story of The Bloodline, the card builder MyFaction, Universe and MyGM modes to experience the game from a show-booker's perspective, as well as the new Superstar mode that lets you choose a character to dominate a show.

This year's game also introduces The Island, which is the WWE version of the NBA 2K's The City. It's a large space where players online can interact, play PvP and PvE matches, and spend their VC in-game money. This addition might feel a bit “grind-y” to some gamers as a lot of the locked items can be unlocked only from here. The game has emphasised visual experience, and each superstar looks and moves very realistically. However, for those who prefer to create their characters, this year's customisation list is bigger and should keep them happy as well.

MLB The Show 25

When - March 18

Where - PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Baseball's biggest simulation game is back with MLB The Show 25. Developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, this year's game promises major changes after last year's edition failed to hit the mark. Some of these upgrades will excite the veterans of the series. The on-field graphics are being overhauled with better lighting, sharpened textures, and more details to player models. But the changes don't stop there. This year's edition is also upgrading the gameplay. Fielding animations are more realistic, and fielder urgency will make the games more reactive to player actions. Animations have also been added for diving catches, quick base tags, robbing homeruns, and more. A new Greatest of All Time (GOAT) difficulty for expert players has also been added.

In-game content is also getting an update. Fan favourite “Road To The Show” (RRTS) will now feature The Amateur Years where the player starts in high school and tries to build their reputation early. A new Path to 99 Progression has also been added that will let players get customisable attributes. Franchise Mode will also be more realistic with real-world-like contract negotiations, an improved trade logic system and prospect rankings that are more accurate. Diamond Dynasty, that lets you build your dream team, is also getting rid of the Sets and Seasons format, allowing players to keep their best cards the entire year.

A new mode, dubbed Diamond Quest, has been added that lets players earn rewards by playing moment challenges and boss encounters. Additionally, this year's entry is also bringing new legends to the game, including Roger Clemens, James “Cool Papa” Bell, and Manny Ramirez, alongside all the pre-existing ones. In short, this year's MLB The Show could really steal the show.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

When: March 20

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

The next instalment in the Assassin's Creed saga is set to arrive later this month after two delays and plenty of controversy. Assassin's Creed Shadows will transport players to the long-requested setting of feudal Japan, a turbulent time for samurai and shinobis alike. You can play as two unique characters, each with a different path — Yasuke, an African samurai under the command of a Japanese lord, and Naoe, an agile shinobi assassin on the path of vengeance.

Both characters feature unique capabilities and play styles. While Naoe lets you live out the shinobi fantasy, striking from the shadows and staying stealthy, Yasuke plays as a tank, bursting through doors and taking enemies head-on.

Your choices in the game will impact your character's journey as you navigate the political turmoil of 16th century Japan. We're expecting a vast and detailed open world, packed with castles, fortresses, temples, cities, and villages. Assassin's Creed Shadows also introduces changing season, with the world reflecting the passage of time through changes in the vegetation and weather. The game brings back an emphasis on stealth with Naoe, while balancing visceral action through Yasuke. While players can choose to stick to one character for most missions, they would need to walk both paths to pick the right way to tackle a mission and take on tactical assassinations as they navigate their way through a web of lies and betrayal.

Killing Floor 3

When: March 25

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Killing Floor 3 is the upcoming instalment of the survival horror video game series developed and published by Tripwire Interactive. Blood. Gore. Cybernetic Siren. More Blood. You can expect these and more decimation and bloodbath with this co-op FPS game. You may find traces of John Carpenter's 1982 cult hit The Thing as well as hints of Aliens and Predator, since these are some of the horror classics that inspired the creative team.

You are placed in 2091, fighting zeds that are more powerful in both offensive and defensive capabilities than ever. Players will join forces with the Nightfall rebel group with up to five teammates and fight for the future of humanity. Aside from having the pick of weapons from a varied arsenal, you will also be able to customise a weapon with different mods.

Atomfall

When: March 27

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Picture this — you're standing on the streets of a Northern English village in the 1960s that is

ravaged by a nuclear event in post-war Britain, with no memory of the incident. While you

scrounge around for resources to stay alive, you must also attempt to explore a vast open

world, with hidden secrets and dangers, as you try to uncover the mysteries of the world around

you. This involves crafting weapons and other tools, upgrading your skill tree, and taking on mutants and other survivors of the nuclear incident.

There's a fair bit of fighting in Atomfall, but just like many popular role-playing games (RPGs), you'll find that your choices affect the world around you, as well as your own fate. You can choose to be brave and go it alone, or risk teaming up with other characters to ensure your collective survival in a complex post-war world, with nothing but your wits and a well-regulated heart rate to keep you alive.